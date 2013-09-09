SYDNEY, Sept 9 U.S. soybean prices rose nearly 1 percent on Monday, underpinned by dry weather ahead of a U.S. government production forecast later this week that is expected to show a cut in output from the previous estimate. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.79 percent to $13.78-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * December corn climbed 0.16 percent to $4.69 a bushel, after gaining 1.57 percent the session before. * December wheat gained 0.15 percent to $6.48-3/4 a bushel, having ended up 1.17 percent on Friday. * Weather model forecasts continued to predict dry weather across much of key U.S. growing states. * Informa forecast the average U.S. soybean yield at 42.4 bushels per acre, down from its prior estimate of 42.7 bpa, and cut its corn yield estimate to 157.2 bpa from 158.6 bpa previously, trade sources said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture will update its crop production forecasts next Thursday. * Analysts on average expected the U.S. soybean yield to fall to 41.2 bpa and the corn yield to dip to 153.7 bpa. MARKET NEWS * The yen fell against the dollar and euro first thing on Monday, reversing most of the gains made late last week as investors positioned for a rally in the Nikkei after Tokyo won a bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. * U.S. crude oil futures settled on Friday at their highest level in more than two years as investors rushed to buy amid concerns a possible military strike against Syria could cause oil prices to spike. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI 0130 China PPI 0500 Japan Consumer confidence 0830 Euro zone Sentix index 1400 U.S. Employment trends 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 648.75 1.00 +0.15% +1.33% 654.45 45 CBOT corn 469.00 0.75 +0.16% +1.74% 470.22 44 CBOT soy 1378.50 10.75 +0.79% +0.80% 1277.57 66 CBOT rice $15.37 -$0.04 -0.26% -1.63% $15.36 37 WTI crude $110.27 -$0.26 -0.24% -0.24% $106.91 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.000 +0.00% +0.46% USD/AUD 0.919 0.000 +0.04% +0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)