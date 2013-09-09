SYDNEY, Sept 9 U.S. soybean prices rose nearly 1
percent on Monday, underpinned by dry weather ahead of a U.S.
government production forecast later this week that is expected
to show a cut in output from the previous estimate.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.79
percent to $13.78-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed in
the previous session.
* December corn climbed 0.16 percent to $4.69 a
bushel, after gaining 1.57 percent the session before.
* December wheat gained 0.15 percent to $6.48-3/4 a
bushel, having ended up 1.17 percent on Friday.
* Weather model forecasts continued to predict dry weather
across much of key U.S. growing states.
* Informa forecast the average U.S. soybean yield at 42.4
bushels per acre, down from its prior estimate of 42.7 bpa, and
cut its corn yield estimate to 157.2 bpa from 158.6 bpa
previously, trade sources said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture will update its crop
production forecasts next Thursday.
* Analysts on average expected the U.S. soybean yield to
fall to 41.2 bpa and the corn yield to dip to 153.7 bpa.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen fell against the dollar and euro first thing on
Monday, reversing most of the gains made late last week as
investors positioned for a rally in the Nikkei after Tokyo won a
bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics.
* U.S. crude oil futures settled on Friday at their highest
level in more than two years as investors rushed to buy amid
concerns a possible military strike against Syria could cause
oil prices to spike.
Grains prices at 0052 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 648.75 1.00 +0.15% +1.33% 654.45 45
CBOT corn 469.00 0.75 +0.16% +1.74% 470.22 44
CBOT soy 1378.50 10.75 +0.79% +0.80% 1277.57 66
CBOT rice $15.37 -$0.04 -0.26% -1.63% $15.36 37
WTI crude $110.27 -$0.26 -0.24% -0.24% $106.91 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.000 +0.00% +0.46%
USD/AUD 0.919 0.000 +0.04% +0.70%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)