By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 10 U.S. soybeans extended losses into a second session on Tuesday as traders squared positions ahead of a widely anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture production forecast later this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.92 percent to $13.44 a bushel, having closed down 0.82 percent on Monday. * December corn dropped 0.43 percent to $4.61-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1 percent in the previous session. * December wheat was unchanged at $6.41-1/4 a bushel. It closed down 1 percent on Monday. * Conditions ratings for soy and corn crops, in a weekly USDA report issued on Monday, extended a nearly month-long decline due to stressful weather. * The good-to-excellent rating for soybeans slipped 2 percentage points to 52 percent, a smaller drop than analysts expected. * The USDA is expected to trim its soybean and corn yield estimates in its September production report on Thursday. * Australia trimmed its forecast wheat production for the 2013/14 marketing year by more than 3 percent on Tuesday, following dry weather across the country's east coast. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Benchmark Brent oil prices posted their biggest decline in nearly three months on Monday, diving as much as $3 a barrel as new proposals to clamp down on Syria's chemical weapons eased fears of an imminent military strike against the country. * U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq ending at its highest level since September 2000, as upbeat data from China boosted optimism about the health of the global economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output 0530 China Retail sales 0530 China Urban investment 0645 France Industrial output 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 641.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.00% 653.39 37 CBOT corn 461.50 -2.00 -0.43% -1.44% 469.64 33 CBOT soy 1344.00 -12.50 -0.92% -1.74% 1280.97 46 CBOT rice $15.32 -$0.03 -0.16% -0.62% $15.35 33 WTI crude $108.61 -$0.91 -0.83% -1.74% $106.83 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.325 $0.000 -0.02% +0.55% USD/AUD 0.924 0.001 +0.13% +0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)