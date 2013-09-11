By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 11 U.S. soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions, edging higher on bargain buying, but trading remains muted ahead of a monthly crop report expected to show cuts to production forecasts due to recent unfavorable weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.58 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Tuesday. * December corn fell 0.4 percent to $4.67-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent in the previous session. * December wheat was little changed at $6.47 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Tuesday. * Light showers will fall in parts of the Midwest this week and showers next week are expected to help boost yield prospects for later maturing soybeans, according to MDA Weather Services. * Traders are waiting for updated signals about the autumn harvests from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is set to release a monthly crop production report on Thursday. * The USDA is expected to trim its soybean yield estimate to 41.2 bushels per acre from 42.6 bushels in August, according to a Reuters poll. Analysts project USDA will cut its estimate for the average corn yield to 153.7 bushels, down from the 154.4 bushels forecast in August. * Argentina is set to raise the limit of 2012/13 corn exports by about 3 million tonnes from the current ceiling of 17 million, Buenos Aires-based government and market sources told Reuters on Tuesday. * Taiwan signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to buy 5 million tonnes of U.S. corn over the next two years. MARKET NEWS * The euro held steady around a more than one-week high in early Asian trade on Tuesday, as risk appetite ticked up after a Russian proposal on Syria raised the chance that a U.S. military strike would be delayed or averted. * Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell by more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday as Syria accepted a Russian proposal to give up its chemical weapons, easing concerns about the potential for U.S. military strikes against Damascus. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index advancing for its longest stretch since early July, as an alternative proposal emerged that could avert a possible Western military strike on Syria. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0022 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 647.00 0.50 +0.08% 653.58 44 CBOT corn 467.25 -1.75 -0.37% 469.83 32 CBOT soy 1358.00 3.00 +0.22% 1281.43 50 CBOT rice $15.44 $0.00 +0.00% $15.36 38 WTI crude $107.12 -$0.27 -0.25% $106.92 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.327 $0.001 +0.10% USD/AUD 0.930 0.007 +0.75% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)