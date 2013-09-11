* Soybeans edge higher for first time this week * Trading remains quiet ahead of USDA report * Corn loses a quarter of the gains from previous session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 11 U.S. soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday as traders squared positions ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later this week, but activity was muted. Corn eased, shedding a quarter of the gains from the previous session, while wheat was little changed. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.57 a bushel, having dipped 0.1 percent on Tuesday. "It is very quiet today, but beans have been sold off now to a point where all the activity is position squaring ahead of the USDA report," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. The USDA is due to release its September production forecast on Thursday and is expected to trim its soybean yield estimate to 41.2 bushels per acre from 42.6 bushels in August, according to a Reuters poll. Weather conditions provided mixed signals to the market with a blast of late summer heat baking the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday, putting pressure on farmers, but showers are expected this week, MDA Weather Services said. December corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.67-1/2 a bushel by 0242 GMT, having closed up 1.2 percent on Tuesday. Analysts said corn fell as traders banked profits ahead of the USDA report. Analysts expect the USDA to cut its estimate for the average corn yield to 153.7 bushels, down from 154.4 bushels forecast in August. A forecast for a bumper Chinese crop added to pressure on corn. China is seen producing 4.6 percent more corn this year at 215 million tonnes, while rice output may fall 1.0 percent to 202 million tonnes, the China National Grain and Oils Information Center said on Wednesday. Argentina is set to raise its limit on 2012/13 corn exports by about 3 million tonnes from the current ceiling of 17 million, Buenos Aires-based government and market sources told Reuters on Tuesday. December wheat was little changed at $6.46-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Tuesday. Grains prices at 0242 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 646.75 0.25 +0.04% -0.15% 653.58 44 CBOT corn 467.50 -1.50 -0.32% -0.16% 469.84 32 CBOT soy 1357.00 2.00 +0.15% -0.79% 1281.40 50 CBOT rice $15.42 -$0.02 -0.13% +0.03% $15.35 38 WTI crude $106.94 -$0.45 -0.42% -2.36% $106.91 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.327 $0.001 +0.10% +0.67% USD/AUD 0.929 0.006 +0.67% +1.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)