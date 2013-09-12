By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 12 U.S. corn edged lower on Thursday as traders banked profits after gains the previous session, but trading remained light ahead of U.S. Department of Agriculture production forecasts later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were steady at $13.58-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Wednesday. * December corn fell 0.11 percent to $4.72 a bushel, after gaining 0.8 percent the session before. * December wheat was little changed at $6.47-3/4 a bushel. It closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. * All eyes will be on the USDA's September crop forecasts for signs of the impact of recent unfavorable weather. * The USDA is expected to trim its soybean yield estimate to 41.2 bushels per acre from 42.6 bushels in August, according to a Reuters poll. * Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday edged its U.S. corn harvest forecast up to 13.396 million bushels. The firm trimmed its U.S. soybean production forecast. * Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S.-grown hard red winter wheat to Nigeria for delivery this marketing year. MARKET NEWS * The dollar struggled at two-week lows against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, as markets continued to chip away at its recent gains on growing doubts the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus in any significant way next week. * Crude oil prices edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors worried about whether diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons would avert military action that could disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Italy Industrial output 0900 Euro zone Industrial production 1200 India Industrial output 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Import prices 1600 U.S. World agricultural supply and demand estimates Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 647.75 -0.25 -0.04% +0.19% 651.84 47 CBOT corn 472.00 -0.50 -0.11% +0.64% 469.49 40 CBOT soy 1358.50 0.25 +0.02% +0.26% 1291.58 52 CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.08 -0.48% +0.42% $15.36 47 WTI crude $107.75 $0.19 +0.18% +0.34% $107.02 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.332 $0.001 +0.06% +0.38% USD/AUD 0.933 0.001 +0.06% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)