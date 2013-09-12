By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 12 U.S. corn edged lower on
Thursday as traders banked profits after gains the previous
session, but trading remained light ahead of U.S. Department of
Agriculture production forecasts later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were steady
at $13.58-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
* December corn fell 0.11 percent to $4.72 a bushel,
after gaining 0.8 percent the session before.
* December wheat was little changed at $6.47-3/4 a
bushel. It closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
* All eyes will be on the USDA's September crop forecasts
for signs of the impact of recent unfavorable weather.
* The USDA is expected to trim its soybean yield estimate to
41.2 bushels per acre from 42.6 bushels in August, according to
a Reuters poll.
* Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday edged its U.S. corn
harvest forecast up to 13.396 million bushels. The firm trimmed
its U.S. soybean production forecast.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of
U.S.-grown hard red winter wheat to Nigeria for delivery this
marketing year.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar struggled at two-week lows against a basket of
major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, as markets continued
to chip away at its recent gains on growing doubts the Federal
Reserve will scale back stimulus in any significant way next
week.
* Crude oil prices edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday
as investors worried about whether diplomatic efforts to
eliminate Syria's chemical weapons would avert military action
that could disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Italy Industrial output
0900 Euro zone Industrial production
1200 India Industrial output
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Import prices
1600 U.S. World agricultural supply and demand estimates
Grains prices at 0031 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 647.75 -0.25 -0.04% +0.19% 651.84 47
CBOT corn 472.00 -0.50 -0.11% +0.64% 469.49 40
CBOT soy 1358.50 0.25 +0.02% +0.26% 1291.58 52
CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.08 -0.48% +0.42% $15.36 47
WTI crude $107.75 $0.19 +0.18% +0.34% $107.02 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.332 $0.001 +0.06% +0.38%
USD/AUD 0.933 0.001 +0.06% +0.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
