(Corrects headline, text to show soybeans up for sixth week not fifth) SYDNEY, Sept 13 U.S. corn futures fell on Friday, extending losses into a second session after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised the market by raising its production forecast despite a late summer drought. Soybeans were little changed in early Asian trading, but ongoing concerns over crop damage have underpinned gains for a sixth straight week, the longest rally in nearly three years. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn slips 0.5 percent, down nearly 1 percent for the week for a second weekly decline. * November soybeans up more than 2 percent for the week, the sixth straight weekly rise and the longest rally since December, 2010. * U.S. farmers are headed for a corn bonanza, a record-large crop that will end three years of tight supplies despite a late-summer drought in the Corn Belt, the USDA said on Thursday. * The USDA raised its corn production estimate 0.6 percent to a record 13.843 billion bushels, topping analysts' estimates by nearly 2 percent. * The USDA cut is soybean harvest outlook 3 percent from last month to 3.149 billion bushels, in line with estimates. * The USDA made a larger-than-expected cut to soybean ending stocks, putting them at 150 million bushels, down from its August estimate of 220 million. Traders, on average, expected 165 million. MARKET NEWS * The yen clung onto broad overnight gains in Asia on Friday as investors unwound bearish positions particularly against the Australian dollar, which suffered a major setback in the wake of disappointing jobs data at home. * Global oil prices rose for a second straight day on Thursday as investors monitored diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons and Libya declared force majeure on another three ports. * Global oil prices rose for a second straight day on Thursday as investors monitored diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons and Libya declared force majeure on another three ports. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Q2 employment 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade 1230 U.S. Producer prices 1230 U.S. Retail sales 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index 1400 U.S. Business inventories Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 650.75 -2.25 -0.34% +0.42% 651.31 59 CBOT corn 463.75 -2.50 -0.54% -1.85% 469.19 41 CBOT soy 1397.50 1.50 +0.11% +2.89% 1299.67 63 CBOT rice $15.56 $0.02 +0.13% -0.13% $15.36 46 WTI crude $108.60 $0.00 +0.00% +0.97% $107.08 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.329 $0.000 -0.03% -0.12% USD/AUD 0.926 -0.001 -0.08% -0.74% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)