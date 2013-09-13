* Soybeans ease after rally, USDA cuts supply forecast * November soy up 18 pct in 6 straight weeks of gains * Corn falls for 2nd day on outlook for record U.S. crop (Adds detail, comment) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Chicago soybeans edged lower on Friday as the market took a breather after rallying nearly 3 percent in the last session, driven by U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts for a steep reduction in supplies. Corn lost more ground, trading near Thursday's one-month low as the USDA in its monthly supply-demand report surprised the market with estimates of a record U.S. crop despite hot and dry weather. U.S. farmers are headed for a corn bonanza that will end three years of tight supplies for foodmakers, livestock feeders, and biofuel companies despite a late-summer drought in the Corn Belt. But the soybean crop, also rebounding from three years of ever-smaller production, is smaller than expected due to the drought that persisted into this week, said the USDA, forecasting tight supplies through the fall of 2014. "The upgrade to U.S. corn suggests that the cut back in August was just a little bit too aggressive," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to the USDA's estimate last month. "The market was expecting a further downgrade in corn estimates based on what has been relatively tough growing conditions in the last month and a half." Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans had fallen 0.4 percent to $13.90-3/4 a bushel by 0224 GMT, while December corn slid 0.6 percent to $4.63-1/2 a bushel. December wheat slid almost 1 percent to $6.47 a bushel. November soybeans have climbed nearly 18 percent in six consecutive weeks of gains, while December corn is down almost 1 percent this week in its second week of decline. With harvests starting, the USDA raised its corn production estimate 0.6 percent to a record 13.843 billion bushels, topping analyst estimates by nearly 2 percent. It made a larger-than-expected cut to soybean ending stocks, putting them at 150 million bushels, down from its August estimate of 220 million. Traders on average expected 165 million. "In the bean market we did see downgrades to the U.S. soybean yield estimate and subsequent downgrades in U.S. soybean inventories," said Mathews. Investment bank Goldman Sachs on Thursday raised its three-month price forecast for CBOT soybean futures to $12.50 per bushel, from $10.50 previously, following the bullish USDA report. Goldman raised its six-month CBOT soybean price forecast to $11.50, from $10.50 previously, the bank said in a note to clients. In a research report, the bank said that large plantings in South America would ultimately weigh on soybean prices. Drought in the central United States expanded during the past week as a late-summer heatwave dried out soils and stressed maturing corn and soybean plants, with the top crop state of Iowa hardest hit, according to a weekly drought report. The U.S. Drought Monitor, issued by state and federal climate experts, reported 31.6 percent of the Midwest was in moderate to severe drought, up from 28.7 the week before. Prices at 0224 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 647.00 -6.00 -0.92% 865.98 59 CBOT corn 463.50 -2.75 -0.59% 757.36 41 CBOT soy 1390.75 -5.25 -0.38% 1576.90 63 CBOT rice $15.53 -$0.01 -0.06% $15.49 46 WTI crude $108.54 -$0.06 -0.06% $89.60 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.328 $0.099 USD/AUD 0.925 -0.130 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)