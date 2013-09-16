By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 16 U.S. soybeans retreated on Monday, taking two-day losses to more than 2 percent, as updated weather models forecast more rain across the dry U.S. Plains, providing some relief for late planted crops. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 1.1 percent to $13.66-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1 percent on Friday. * December corn fell 0.9 percent to $4.54-3/4 a bushel, having fallen 1.6 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.39 to $6.39 a bushel, fater closing down 1.8 percent on Friday. * The National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly soybean crush data should show the U.S. crush for August at 110.7 million bushels, down 4.9 percent from July and the smallest since September 2011, a Reuters poll of nine analysts showed. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its latest crop report on Thursday, raised its U.S. corn production estimate 0.6 percent to a record 13.843 billion bushels, topping analyst estimates by nearly 2 percent. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar fell to a near four-week low against a basket of major currencies on Monday as investors bet the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy loose for longer after Lawrence Summers pulled out from the race to be the next Fed chief. * Brent crude oil edged higher on Friday, erasing losses of over $1 in a run-up in the hour before the settlement as uncertainty over negotiations between the United States and Russia over Syria's chemical weapons put investors back on edge. * U.S. stock futures advanced and futures for the U.S. Treasury 10-year note gained late Sunday after Lawrence Summers withdrew his candidacy for chairman of the Federal Reserve, as investors bet his exit could mean a slower tapering of monetary stimulus by the U.S. central bank. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 ECB President Draghi speaks at a conference in Berlin 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey 1315 U.S. Industrial output Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 639.00 -2.50 -0.39% -2.14% 649.82 37 CBOT corn 454.75 -4.25 -0.93% -2.47% 468.73 22 CBOT soy 1366.00 -15.50 -1.12% -2.15% 1305.28 71 CBOT rice $15.43 $0.01 +0.03% -0.71% $15.35 42 WTI crude $107.37 -$0.84 -0.78% -0.78% $107.13 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.336 $0.007 +0.53% +0.50% USD/AUD 0.933 0.009 +0.98% +0.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)