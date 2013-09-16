* Soybeans' two-session losses at more than 3 pct * Rain forecasts ease yield fears, but won't help some soy crops * Corn slips on reports of big yields By Rod Nickel and Julie Ingwersen WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CHICAGO, Sept 16 U.S. soybeans fell 2 percent on Monday for the second straight session as forecasts for more rain this week eased concerns about declining U.S. harvest prospects and offset a tighter-than-expected supply outlook from the government. Corn slipped on reports of big yields from the early U.S. harvest, adding to a sharp drop since last Thursday's surprise increase in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's production forecast. Wheat eased under pressure from big U.S. supplies. U.S. weather models called for more rain later this week, with temperatures forecast to be lower, analysts said, easing stress on some late-planted soybeans that have endured intense heat and sparse rainfall in the past month. But an expected 0.25 to 1.25 inches of rain across 60 percent of the Crop Belt will arrive too late to help most soybean plantings, a meteorologist said. "From a soil moisture standpoint, it will start to reverse some of those deficits," said meteorologist Joel Widenor of the Commodity Weather Group. "It's too bad it wasn't three or four weeks ago." Some farmers are optimistic that the rains will help, said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics. "Based upon producer comments today and at the end of last week, they see 20 to 25 percent of their bean fields viable enough to be able to get help from this rain," he said. "A follow-up rain mid-week or later is going to be useful as well, as far as trying to build a bit more yield into the beans, and maybe bigger beans in the pods." Funds also pressured soybeans by lightening their long positions in the oilseed and buying corn to unwind spread trades between the crops, said Sterling Smith, futures specialist at Citigroup. "The soybean drop today is driven principally by funds getting out of the way," he said early in the session. Technical selling also weakened soybeans, traders said. The USDA added to soybean supply concerns on Thursday by making a larger-than-expected cut to its estimate for 2013/14 ending stocks, casting doubt on the scope for supply to be replenished after last year's drought-hit harvest. Soybeans rose nearly 3 percent after the USDA estimates but have since given up those gains on profit-taking and more-favorable weather forecasts. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans lost 2.4 percent, or 33-1/4 cents, at $13.48-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. soybean crush declined 5 percent last month to 110.502 million bushels, versus 116.338 million bushels in July, National Oilseed Processors Association data showed on Monday. Analysts had forecast a monthly crush of 110.7 million bushels, according to a Reuters poll. CBOT December corn slipped 0.5 percent, or 2-1/2 cents, to $4.56-1/2 a bushel. It fell in the past two sessions after the USDA surprised the market by raising its crop production forecast to a record high, despite unfavorable weather. The USDA on Tuesday will release data on how many acres farmers were unable to plant last spring, which could result in a reduction in planted acreage estimates for corn, Zuzolo said. "I still think they are about 1 to 1.2 million, maybe even 1.4 million acres too high on either harvested or planted acreage (of corn), depending on how you look at it." CBOT December wheat eased 1/4 cent to $6.41-1/4 a bushel. Wheat has been curbed by weakness in corn but continues to enjoy a sizeable premium to its fellow grain because of generally brisk export demand so far this season. Prices at 1:30 p.m. CDT (1830 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 456.50 -2.50 -0.5% -34.6% CBOT soy 1348.25 -33.25 -2.4% -5.0% CBOT meal 496.20 0.00 0.0% 18.0% CBOT soyoil 42.22 0.00 0.0% -14.1% CBOT wheat 641.25 -0.25 0.0% -17.6% CBOT rice 1614.50 0.00 0.0% 8.6% EU wheat 185.00 -1.25 -0.7% -26.1% US crude 106.58 -1.64 -1.5% 16.1% Dow Jones 15,500 124 0.8% 18.3% Gold 1314.46 -11.80 -0.9% -21.5% Euro/dollar 1.3341 0.0049 0.4% 1.1% Dollar Index 81.2610 -0.1910 -0.2% 1.9% Baltic Freight 1651 15 0.9% 136.2%