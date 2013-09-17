By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 17 U.S. soybean prices rose for the first time in three sessions on Tuesday, edging up as investors looked for bargains, although forecasts of rain checked gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $13.51 a bushel, having slid 2.4 percent on Monday. * December corn rose 0.22 percent to $4.57-1/2, after closing down 0.6 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.23 percent to $6.42-3/4 a bushel, having ended little changed on Monday. * A storm system is expected to cross the U.S. Midwest later this week, producing 0.25 to 1.25 inches of rain across 60 percent of the Crop Belt, but will arrive too late to help most soybean plantings, Commodity Weather Group said on Monday. * Funds continue to unwind long positions in soybeans, adding further pressure to prices. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture added to soybean supply concerns on Thursday by making a larger-than-expected cut to its estimate for 2013/14 ending stocks. * Chinese companies signed agreements with U.S. agricultural exporters on Monday to buy 4.83 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at about $2.8 billion. MARKET NEWS * The dollar fell to a four-week low on Monday after former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers withdrew his name as a candidate to lead the Federal Reserve. * Global oil prices declined on Monday after U.S. and Russian officials reached a weekend deal to strip Syria of chemical weapons, easing investor worries. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China FDI 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. Consumer inflation 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 642.75 1.50 +0.23% +0.19% 649.34 55 CBOT corn 457.50 1.00 +0.22% -0.33% 468.69 32 CBOT soy 1351.00 2.75 +0.20% -2.21% 1310.28 38 CBOT rice $15.57 $0.00 +0.00% +0.94% $15.36 45 WTI crude $105.88 -$0.71 -0.67% -2.15% $107.03 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.333 $0.000 -0.04% +0.27% USD/AUD 0.930 -0.001 -0.15% +0.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)