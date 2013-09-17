* Corn up after dropping to lowest since mid-Aug * Market eyes USDA acreage report for direction * Soybeans rise after two days of steep declines * U.S. rains may help moisture-stressed bean crop (Adds detail, comment) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Chicago corn edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from last session's one-month low ahead of a U.S. acreage report which could show lower planted area. Soybeans rose on bargain hunting by end-users after suffering losses in the last two days on pressure from forecasts of rains in parts of the U.S. crop belt, while wheat gained around half a percent. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will later on Tuesday release data on how many acres farmers were able to plant last spring, supporting prices if large areas were left unplanted. "Corn has been under pressure with better-than-expected early harvest yields but the market is awaiting the acreage update as people want some formal analysis on what the planted numbers are," said Brett Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia. Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.2 percent to$4.57-1/2 a bushel by 0221 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since August 15 on Monday. November soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $13.52 a bushel, after sliding 3.4 percent in the last two sessions. The condition of U.S. corn and soybean crops dipped, the U.S. government said on Monday, with analysts attributing the decline in corn to the maturing of the crop but saying the falling soybean ratings could reflect a cut to yield prospects. The soybean crop was rated 50 percent good to excellent as of Sept. 15, a drop of 1 percentage point from a week earlier, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. Corn was 53 percent good to excellent compared to 54 percent a week ago. RECORD CORN PRODUCTION The corn market has faced pressure after the USDA surprised the market by raising its crop production forecast to a record high, despite unfavourable weather. U.S. weather models predicted more rain later this week, with temperatures forecast to be lower, analysts said, easing stress on some late-planted soybeans that have endured intense heat and sparse rainfall in the past month But an expected 0.25 to 1.25 inches of rain across 60 percent of the crop belt will arrive too late to help most soybean plantings, a meteorologist said. The USDA added to soybean supply concerns on Thursday by making a larger-than-expected cut to its estimate for 2013/14 ending stocks, casting doubt on the scope for supply to be replenished after last year's drought-hit harvest. The U.S. soybean crush declined 5 percent last month to 110.502 million bushels, versus 116.338 million bushels in July, National Oilseed Processors Association data showed on Monday. Analysts had forecast a monthly crush of 110.7 million bushels, according to a Reuters poll. December wheat rose 0.4 percent to $6.44 a bushel. The wheat market has been under pressure because of weakness in corn but it continues to enjoy a sizeable premium to its fellow grain because of brisk export demand. Commodity funds sold a net 9,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They were net even in corn and wheat. Prices at 0221 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 644.00 2.75 +0.43% 865.88 56 CBOT corn 457.50 1.00 +0.22% 757.16 32 CBOT soy 1352.00 3.75 +0.28% 1575.61 39 CBOT rice $15.59 $0.02 +0.16% $15.49 46 WTI crude $105.92 -$0.67 -0.63% $89.51 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.333 $0.104 USD/AUD 0.930 -0.126 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)