SYDNEY, Sept 18 U.S. soybean prices fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, matching their longest losing streak for three months as harvesting begins. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans dropped 0.37 percent to $13.37-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday. * December corn climbed 0.11 percent to $4.54-1/2 a bushel, after ending the session before down 0.5 percent. * December wheat rose 0.16 percent to $6.44 a bushel, having closed up 0.27 percent the day before. * Soybean cash basis bids have been retreating sharply from historic highs set this summer. * State reports showed the U.S. soybean harvest was 11 percent complete in Arkansas and 1 percent complete in Indiana and Nebraska. * Widespread showers and cool temperatures are expected later this week in the U.S. Midwest, and crop-friendly rains are also likely in the U.S. Plains winter wheat region. * Following a late-summer dry spell, 50 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was rated in good to excellent condition as of Sept. 15, down from 52 percent a week earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * The USDA's Farm Service Agency on Tuesday said farmers enrolled in crop subsidy programmes reported planted acreage, including failed acres, at 91.428 million acres for corn and 74.659 million for soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar held near a four-week trough against a basket of major currencies in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors bet that any move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to roll back stimulus will be very modest. * Brent crude oil prices settled at a six-week low on Tuesday as major world powers met to draft a resolution to destroy Syria's cache of chemical weapons, calming investor fears of an imminent U.S. military response. The resumption of some Libyan output also pressured prices. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Building permits 1230 U.S. Housing starts 1800 Federal Open Market Committee ends policy meeting 1830 Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke holds news briefing Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 644.00 1.00 +0.16% +0.43% 648.67 57 CBOT corn 454.50 0.50 +0.11% -0.44% 468.42 30 CBOT soy 1337.50 -5.00 -0.37% -0.80% 1315.68 35 CBOT rice $15.53 $0.00 +0.00% -0.22% $15.37 44 WTI crude $105.36 -$0.06 -0.06% -1.15% $107.02 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.335 -$0.001 -0.04% +0.14% USD/AUD 0.934 -0.002 -0.17% +0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)