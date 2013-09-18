* Corn underpinned by slow harvest pace - analysts * USDA says corn harvest lags behind 5-year average pace * Soybeans fall for fourth straight session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 18 U.S. corn rose for the first time in five sessions, snapping the longest slide since the beginning of August, as the slow pace of the harvest supported cash prices. Soybeans fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, the longest losing slide in three months. Wheat tracked corn higher. Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.28 percent to $4.55-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday. Corn has been under sustained pressure following earlier forecasts for a record crop. "Corn is trading higher because of tightening cash markets due to low inventory levels," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst, Phillip Futures Singapore. The cash markets were being supported by slow harvest progress in some parts of the U.S., Liu said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday the corn harvest was only 4 percent complete as of September 15, lagging behind the five-year average of 10 percent for this time of year. Adding to support for corn was the USDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA) report, which said farmers enrolled in crop subsidy programs reported planted acreage, including failed acres, at 91.428 million acres for corn, below USDA's official plantings estimates of 97.4 million acres for corn. The difference in Tuesday's FSA figures and the official estimates was larger than in recent years, a possible sign the USDA eventually might lower its official acreage figures. November soybeans edged 0.06 percent lower to $13.41-3/4 a bushel, falling for the fourth straight session, equal to the longest slide in three months. Soybeans are under pressure from an advancing U.S. harvest and forecasts for favourable weather, analysts said. Widespread showers and cool temperatures are expected later this week in the U.S. Midwest, and crop-friendly rains are also likely in the U.S. Plains winter wheat region. Soybeans have fallen nearly 4 percent over the last four sessions, shrugging off the threat of potential crop damage from drier weather earlier. The USDA on Monday said the condition of the soybean crop was rated 50 percent good to excellent as of Sept. 15, a drop of 1 percentage point from a week earlier, and slightly lower than analysts' expectations. December wheat rose 0.16 percent to $6.44 a bushel, having firmed 0.3 percent on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 644.00 1.00 +0.16% +0.43% 648.67 57 CBOT corn 455.25 1.25 +0.28% -0.27% 468.44 32 CBOT soy 1341.75 -0.75 -0.06% -0.48% 1315.82 36 CBOT rice $15.52 -$0.02 -0.10% -0.32% $15.37 44 WTI crude $105.65 $0.23 +0.22% -0.88% $107.03 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.335 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.13% USD/AUD 0.934 -0.001 -0.11% +0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)