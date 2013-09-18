* Soy lifted by bargain buying, concerns about U.S. supplies
* Rains this week could benefit some late-maturing crops
* Fed decision to maintain stimulus lends late support
* Gains in corn limited as harvest of big crop begins
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Sept 18 Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday on
bargain buying a day after the benchmark November contract fell
to a three-week low, and as worries about tight U.S. supplies
lingered.
Corn and wheat also firmed, rallying near the closing bell
on a drop in the value of the U.S. dollar after the
Federal Reserve surprised investors by deciding to continue its
massive stimulus program. The move buoyed Wall
Street and lifted gold and crude oil values as well.
"It gave us a little boost. The whole commodity patch traded
higher and there was so little going on in grains, they got
caught up in the tailwind," said Rich Feltes, vice president for
research with R.J. O'Brien.
The grain trade was subdued as brokers awaited more yield
and quality data from the start of the U.S. corn and soy
harvest.
At the CBOT, November soybeans settled up 5-1/4 cents
at $13.47-3/4 per bushel. December corn ended up 2-1/4
cents at $4.56-1/4 a bushel and December wheat was up
3-1/2 cents at $6.46-1/2 a bushel.
"Today there is a void of fresh news. We are seeing a bit of
consolidation, and that's the name of the game in very thin
volume," said Karl Setzer, analyst with the MaxYield Cooperative
in West Bend, Iowa.
Gains in soybeans were led by deferred contracts on concerns
that a late-summer dry spell in the Midwest could hurt 2013
yield prospects, keeping supplies tight throughout the 2013/14
marketing year that began Sept. 1.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week slashed its
forecast of 2013/14 U.S. soybean ending stocks to 150 million
bushels, from 220 million in August.
"The soy complex, from here through the remainder of the
marketing year, is going to be hypersensitive to anything that
can impact stocks. That is why funds are sitting on a huge long
position in soybeans," Setzer said.
However, gains were limited because rains have been falling
in parts of the Midwest this week. The showers arrived too late
to help most crops but could bolster late-planted soybeans in a
few areas.
"Some of the dry area is going to receive at least some
rain, and maybe there are some green beans left out there that
can still benefit," said Dan Cekander, analyst with Newedge USA
in Chicago.
Confirmation of a large U.S. soybean sale to China offered
minimal support to the market. The USDA on Tuesday said private
exporters reported sales of 2.112 million tons of U.S. soybeans,
with most earmarked for China for delivery in 2013/14. The
remainder was sold to unknown destinations.
The announcements followed purchase agreements signed Monday
by several Chinese companies during a trade delegation visit to
Davenport, Iowa. The agreements are not binding
contracts, but some exporters declare them to the USDA, which
then reports the deals as confirmed sales per daily reporting
rules.
Similar signing ceremonies in 2011 and 2012 triggered
confirmations by the USDA of the two largest single-day U.S.
soybean sales on record.
"It's more of a goodwill gesture. That isn't much of a deal
for the market," Setzer said.
CORN HALTS FOUR-SESSION SKID
Corn ended higher for the first time in five trading
sessions. The corn market has been under pressure since the USDA
last week issued a larger-than-expected forecast of this year's
crop. But a slow start to the harvest, along with separate USDA
data suggesting a smaller planted area than previously
estimated, underpinned values.
Cash basis bids for corn firmed at processors and elevators
in parts of the Midwest this week after rains stalled early
harvest activity and slowed farmer deliveries, grain merchants
said.
In a weekly crop update on Monday, the USDA said the corn
harvest was 4 percent complete as of Sept. 15, lagging behind
the five-year average of 10 percent for this time of year.
Wheat futures firmed on short-covering in thin volume. Funds
hold a large net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the
market open to short-covering.
