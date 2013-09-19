SYDNEY, Sept 19 U.S. soybeans rose for a second session on Thursday amid broad-based support for commodities after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors by postponing the wind-down of its bond buying program. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $13.53-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Wednesday. * December corn rose 0.3 percent to $4.57-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.47 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday. * Grain complex supported after U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors by postponing the start of the wind-down of its massive stimulus program. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week slashed its forecast of 2013/14 U.S. soybean ending stocks to 150 million bushels, from 220 million in August. * Private exporters reported the sale of 2.112 million tons of U.S. soybeans, all but 182,000 tonnes of it to China, for delivery this marketing year, said the Agriculture Department on Wednesday. * Cash basis bids for corn firmed at processors and elevators in parts of the Midwest this week after rains stalled early harvest activity and slowed farmer deliveries, grain merchants said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar languished at a seven-month low against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve wrong footed many investors who had positioned for a scaling back in its massive stimulus program. * Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Wednesday, surging late in the session after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would leave its monetary stimulus program unchanged, a policy largely seen as supporting commodity prices. * U.S. stocks rallied to record highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, in a surprise to markets, decided against scaling back a stimulus program that has helped fuel Wall Street's rally of more than 20 percent this year. DATA EVENTS 1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims 1230 U.S. Jobless claims 4-wk avg 1230 U.S. Continued jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business indx for Sep 1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg for Aug 1400 U.S. Existing home sales for Aug 1430 U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf Grains prices at 0020 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 647.00 0.50 +0.08% +0.90% 648.77 61 CBOT corn 457.50 1.25 +0.27% +0.22% 468.52 36 CBOT soy 1353.50 5.75 +0.43% +0.39% 1316.21 40 CBOT rice $15.65 $0.03 +0.22% +0.51% $15.37 52 WTI crude $108.41 $0.34 +0.31% +2.84% $107.24 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.017 +1.28% +1.46% USD/AUD 0.949 0.014 +1.49% +1.87% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)