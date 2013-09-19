SYDNEY, Sept 19 U.S. soybeans rose for a second
session on Thursday amid broad-based support for commodities
after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors by postponing
the wind-down of its bond buying program.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.4
percent to $13.53-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on
Wednesday.
* December corn rose 0.3 percent to $4.57-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.47 a bushel,
having closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
* Grain complex supported after U.S. Federal Reserve
surprised investors by postponing the start of the wind-down of
its massive stimulus program.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week slashed its
forecast of 2013/14 U.S. soybean ending stocks to 150 million
bushels, from 220 million in August.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 2.112 million tons
of U.S. soybeans, all but 182,000 tonnes of it to China, for
delivery this marketing year, said the Agriculture Department on
Wednesday.
* Cash basis bids for corn firmed at processors and
elevators in parts of the Midwest this week after rains stalled
early harvest activity and slowed farmer deliveries, grain
merchants said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar languished at a seven-month low against a
basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve wrong footed many investors who had positioned for a
scaling back in its massive stimulus program.
* Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Wednesday,
surging late in the session after the U.S. Federal Reserve said
it would leave its monetary stimulus program unchanged, a policy
largely seen as supporting commodity prices.
* U.S. stocks rallied to record highs on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve, in a surprise to markets, decided against
scaling back a stimulus program that has helped fuel Wall
Street's rally of more than 20 percent this year.
DATA EVENTS
1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims
1230 U.S. Jobless claims 4-wk avg
1230 U.S. Continued jobless claims
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business indx for Sep
1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg for Aug
1400 U.S. Existing home sales for Aug
1430 U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf
Grains prices at 0020 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 647.00 0.50 +0.08% +0.90% 648.77 61
CBOT corn 457.50 1.25 +0.27% +0.22% 468.52 36
CBOT soy 1353.50 5.75 +0.43% +0.39% 1316.21 40
CBOT rice $15.65 $0.03 +0.22% +0.51% $15.37 52
WTI crude $108.41 $0.34 +0.31% +2.84% $107.24 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.017 +1.28% +1.46%
USD/AUD 0.949 0.014 +1.49% +1.87%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
