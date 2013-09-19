* Soybeans, corn, wheat up as financial markets rally * U.S. Fed surprises markets by sticking to stimulus * Corn gains capped by expectations of record harvest (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral Sept 19 Chicago soybean and corn futures rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors and analysts by maintaining its stimulus programme, boosting the appetite for risk. Expectations of a record-large U.S. crop capped gains in corn futures although there were concerns over wet weather delaying harvest in some parts of the U.S. grain belt. Asian shares and currencies rallied broadly after the Federal Reserve stunned markets and decided not to taper its asset-buying programme, sending U.S. bond yields and the dollar into a tailspin. "There is macro-economic influence on agricultural markets after the surprise Fed decision to continue with stimulus programme," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst, Phillip Futures Singapore. "Most commodities are firm because the dollar has weakened." Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.4 percent to $4.58 a bushel by 0311 GMT, while November soybeans added 0.4 percent to $13.53-1/2 a bushel. December wheat gained 0.2 percent to $6.48 a bushel. Trade has been subdued as brokers awaited more yield and quality data from the start of the U.S. corn and soy harvest. The corn market has been under pressure since the USDA last week issued a larger-than-expected forecast of this year's crop. But a slow start to the harvest, along with separate USDA data suggesting a smaller planted area than previously estimated, underpinned values. Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were mostly steady to higher across the U.S. Midwest after rains slowed early harvest activity and led to reduced deliveries of the crops to processors and ethanol plants, dealers said. Rain is forecast over a broad area of the U.S. Midwest, Delta and southern Plains late this week, which will slow the early corn harvest but boost winter wheat seeding prospects, an agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday. There was additional support for soybeans on concerns that a late-summer dry spell in the Midwest could hurt 2013 yield prospects, keeping supplies tight throughout the 2013/14 marketing year that began Sept. 1. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week slashed its forecast of 2013/14 U.S. soybean ending stocks to 150 million bushels, from 220 million in August. The USDA on Tuesday said private exporters reported sales of 2.112 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans, with most earmarked for China for delivery in 2013/14. The remainder was sold to unknown destinations. The attention is now shifting to South America where farmers have started planting soybeans. Rains fell over parts of Brazil's top soy growing state Mato Grosso on Wednesday, allowing for some planting even though conditions are still far from ideal, an agro meteorologist said. Prices at 0311 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 648.00 1.50 +0.23% 866.01 61 CBOT corn 458.00 1.75 +0.38% 757.18 37 CBOT soy 1353.50 5.75 +0.43% 1575.66 40 CBOT rice $15.64 $0.03 +0.19% $15.49 51 WTI crude $108.47 $0.40 +0.37% $89.60 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.124 USD/AUD 0.950 -0.105 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing By Tom Hogue)