* Soybeans, corn, wheat up as financial markets rally * U.S. Fed surprises markets by sticking to stimulus * Fall of dollar near 7-month low also supportive (Updates after European markets open) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 19 Chicago soybean and corn futures rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors and analysts by maintaining its stimulus programme, boosting the appetite for risk. Corn futures were also supported by concerns over wet weather delaying harvest in some parts of the U.S. grain belt. Asian shares and currencies rallied broadly after the Federal Reserve stunned markets and decided not to taper its asset-buying programme. "There was little fresh news for the grain complex to focus on overnight. Instead, trade was influenced by the Fed's decision to maintain its existing stimulus program," said Luke Mathews from, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The fall of the dollar near a seven-month low against a basket of major currencies after the Federal Reserve wrong-footed many investors also supported prices. "Most commodities are firm because the dollar has weakened," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst, Phillip Futures Singapore added. Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 1.2 percent to $4.61.-3/4 a bushel by 1044 GMT, while November soybeans added 0.9 percent to $13.60 a bushel. December wheat gained 1.7 percent to $6.57-1/4 a bushel. Trade has been subdued as brokers awaited more yield and quality data from the start of the U.S. corn and soy harvest. The corn market has been under pressure since the USDA last week issued a larger-than-expected forecast of this year's crop. But a slow start to the harvest, along with separate USDA data suggesting a smaller planted area than previously estimated, underpinned values. Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were mostly steady to higher across the U.S. Midwest after rains slowed early harvest activity and led to reduced deliveries of the crops to processors and ethanol plants, dealers said. Rain is forecast over a broad area of the U.S. Midwest, Delta and southern Plains late this week, which will slow the early corn harvest but boost winter wheat seeding prospects, an agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday. There was additional support for soybeans on concerns that a late-summer dry spell in the Midwest could hurt 2013 yield prospects, keeping supplies tight throughout the 2013/14 marketing year that began Sept. 1. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week slashed its forecast of 2013/14 U.S. soybean ending stocks to 150 million bushels, from 220 million in August. The USDA on Tuesday said private exporters reported sales of 2.112 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans, with most earmarked for China for delivery in 2013/14. The remainder was sold to unknown destinations. The attention is now shifting to South America where farmers have started planting soybeans. Rains fell over parts of Brazil's top soy growing state Mato Grosso on Wednesday, allowing for some planting even though conditions are still far from ideal, an agro meteorologist said. Prices as of 1053 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 657.50 11.00 +1.70 CBOT corn 462.25 6.00 +1.32 CBOT soy 1361.00 13.25 +0.98 Paris wheat 186.00 1.00 +0.54 Paris maize 167.75 0.00 +0.00 Paris rape 370.50 1.50 +0.41 WTI crude oil 108.71 0.64 +0.59 Euro/dlr 1.36 +0.24 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by William Hardy)