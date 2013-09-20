By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 20 U.S. wheat edged lower on Friday, with traders banking profits after the grain climbed more than 1.5 percent the day before as the U.S. said its exporters shipped the most last week in over 20 years. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were poised to finish the week down more than 3 percent, their first weekly loss in seven weeks and the biggest slide since the beginning of August. * December corn was set to end the week marginally lower in its the third weekly loss. * December wheat was on track to climb 2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly rise in 2-1/2 months. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at just above 700,000 tonnes, topping trade expectations, and export shipments of 1.2 million tonnes, the biggest weekly tally in records dating to 1990. * Traders noted Brazil bought 120,400 tonnes of U.S. wheat in the last week. Brazil is not typically a major buyer of U.S. wheat but has turned to the United States and other suppliers following poor crop weather in South America. * The Argentine government cut its estimate of the country's 2013/14 wheat area to 3.4 million hectares (8.4 million acres) on Thursday, from a previous forecast of 3.9 million hectares, citing dry planting conditions. MARKET NEWS * The dollar drifted off a seven-month low against a basket of major currencies on Friday as investors unwound some of the bearish trades put on in reaction to the Federal Reserve's shock decision to maintain its massive bond-buying stimulus. * Oil fell sharply on Thursday after a bout of buying to cover short positions ended and traders refocused on increased Libyan production and dwindling geopolitical concerns about Iran. * U.S. stocks retreated slightly on Thursday as investors paused after the Fed's decision to keep its stimulus intact sparked a rally that lifted the Dow and S&P 500 to record highs. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Italy Industrial orders 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0028 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 655.00 -2.00 -0.30% +1.87% 648.67 65 CBOT corn 456.75 -2.75 -0.60% +0.61% 468.43 36 CBOT soy 1334.50 -5.00 -0.37% -0.60% 1321.64 36 CBOT rice $15.65 -$0.04 -0.22% +0.74% $15.39 52 WTI crude $106.17 -$0.22 -0.21% -1.76% $107.27 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.354 $0.018 +1.34% +1.52% USD/AUD 0.945 0.009 +0.99% +1.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)