* Wheat steady, on course for biggest weekly rise in 10 weeks * Strong export pace underpins gains in wheat * Soybeans set to finish week lower for first time in 7 weeks By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 20 U.S. wheat futures held steady on Friday, staying on course to record the biggest weekly gain since the first-half of July as U.S. exports of the grain hit the fastest pace in over 20 years. Soybeans fell, with the oilseed headed toward a negative finish for the first time in seven weeks. Corn dropped for the first time in three sessions. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell 0.04 percent to $6.56-3/4 a bushel, having hit a 16-day high in the previous session. The grain closed up 1.6 percent on Thursday, the biggest daily climb since Aug. 26. "Wheat has had some solid gains in the last couple of days, but we haven't had much news to support those gains today so it has fallen a bit on profit taking," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Wheat had firmed the previous two sessions but prices then soared on Thursday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture said exporters shipped more of the grain last week to global buyers than in any week in at least the past 23 years, with most of the grain headed for China and Brazil. Analysts said the demand from Brazil, which bought more than 120,000 tonnes and is not typically a big buyer of U.S. wheat, was being driven by poor crop weather in South America. Argentina cut its 2013/14 wheat area estimate to 3.4 million hectares (8.4 million acres) on Thursday from a previous forecast of 3.9 million hectares, citing dry planting conditions. November soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $13.34-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Thursday and hitting its lowest since Aug. 23 during the session. Soybeans are poised to finish the week down nearly 3.5 percent, the first slide in seven weeks and the biggest weekly fall since early August. Soybeans have come under pressure this week on forecasts for crop-friendly weather that is expected to aid the development of late-planted soybeans. December corn fell 0.44 percent to $4.57-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent on Thursday. Corn is down 0.2 percent for the week, headed for its third straight weekly decline. Corn has drawn some support this week from a stalling U.S. harvest and weaker exports, but a bumper crop continues to weigh on pries, analysts said. The USDA last week forecast the corn crop at 13.8 billion bushels. A weekly crop report showed the corn harvest was 4 percent complete by Sunday. Grains prices at 0320 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 656.75 -0.25 -0.04% +2.14% 648.73 67 CBOT corn 457.50 -2.00 -0.44% +0.77% 468.45 37 CBOT soy 1334.75 -4.75 -0.35% -0.58% 1321.65 36 CBOT rice $15.63 -$0.05 -0.35% +0.61% $15.39 51 WTI crude $106.14 -$0.25 -0.23% -1.79% $107.27 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.354 $0.018 +1.33% +1.52% USD/AUD 0.945 0.010 +1.07% +1.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)