SYDNEY, Oct 14 U.S. wheat futures rose on
Monday, extending gains into a second session, supported by
concerns over production cuts in Russia and supply in Argentina.
Corn was little changed, hovering near a three-year low,
touched in the previous session as harvest pressure weighed on
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* December wheat rose 0.4 percent to $6.94-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Friday.
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.2
percent to $12.64-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.7 percent on
Friday.
* December corn unchanged at $4.33-1/4 a bushel,
having closed down 1.1 percent in the previous session.
* Unfavorable conditions for harvesting in the Siberia
region has prompted two leading agricultural analysts to cut
their forecasts for Russia's 2013 grain crop.
* Concerns about a tightening wheat supply situation in
Argentina added to the bullishness.
* Egypt's main state wheat-buying entity has no financing
problems for global wheat purchases and all letters of credit to
suppliers have been opened or are being processed, it said on
Sunday.
* China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 4.70
million tonnes of soybeans in September, down 26.2 percent from
6.37 million tonnes in August, figures from the General
Administration of Customs of China showed.
* Corn under pressure in recent sessions as the U.S. harvest
advances at pace.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar fell on Monday while the yen rose on safe-haven
demand due to concerns the United States may default on its
debts as lawmakers negotiate a deal to raise its borrowing
facility ahead of a deadline this week.
* U.S. crude oil futures settled lower and with their
biggest weekly decline in four weeks on Friday as the budget
fight in Washington betwsdeen U.S. political parties was
expected to linger into next week and erode demand in the
world's largest oil consumer.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday, extending gains from a major
rally in the previous session, as investors were hopeful for a
solution to end the partial U.S. government shutdown and raise
the U.S. borrowing limit to avoid a possible default.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China CPI
0130 China PPI
0900 Euro zone Industrial production
Grains prices at 0053 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 694.75 2.50 +0.36% +1.35% 665.42 68
CBOT corn 433.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.14% 453.01 28
CBOT soy 1264.25 -2.50 -0.20% -1.84% 1323.11 29
CBOT rice $15.15 $0.04 +0.23% -0.53% $15.33 51
WTI crude $101.55 -$0.47 -0.46% -0.46% $104.87 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.356 $0.001 +0.10% +0.27%
USD/AUD 0.944 -0.003 -0.30% -0.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)