SYDNEY, Oct 14 U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, extending gains into a second session, supported by concerns over production cuts in Russia and supply in Argentina. Corn was little changed, hovering near a three-year low, touched in the previous session as harvest pressure weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * December wheat rose 0.4 percent to $6.94-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Friday. * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $12.64-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.7 percent on Friday. * December corn unchanged at $4.33-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent in the previous session. * Unfavorable conditions for harvesting in the Siberia region has prompted two leading agricultural analysts to cut their forecasts for Russia's 2013 grain crop. * Concerns about a tightening wheat supply situation in Argentina added to the bullishness. * Egypt's main state wheat-buying entity has no financing problems for global wheat purchases and all letters of credit to suppliers have been opened or are being processed, it said on Sunday. * China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 4.70 million tonnes of soybeans in September, down 26.2 percent from 6.37 million tonnes in August, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. * Corn under pressure in recent sessions as the U.S. harvest advances at pace. MARKET NEWS * The dollar fell on Monday while the yen rose on safe-haven demand due to concerns the United States may default on its debts as lawmakers negotiate a deal to raise its borrowing facility ahead of a deadline this week. * U.S. crude oil futures settled lower and with their biggest weekly decline in four weeks on Friday as the budget fight in Washington betwsdeen U.S. political parties was expected to linger into next week and erode demand in the world's largest oil consumer. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, extending gains from a major rally in the previous session, as investors were hopeful for a solution to end the partial U.S. government shutdown and raise the U.S. borrowing limit to avoid a possible default. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI 0130 China PPI 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Grains prices at 0053 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 694.75 2.50 +0.36% +1.35% 665.42 68 CBOT corn 433.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.14% 453.01 28 CBOT soy 1264.25 -2.50 -0.20% -1.84% 1323.11 29 CBOT rice $15.15 $0.04 +0.23% -0.53% $15.33 51 WTI crude $101.55 -$0.47 -0.46% -0.46% $104.87 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.356 $0.001 +0.10% +0.27% USD/AUD 0.944 -0.003 -0.30% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)