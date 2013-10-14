* Wheat near 3-1/2 month high on global supply concerns
* Soybeans fall to 20-month low on harvest pressure
* Corn hit by better-than-expected U.S. crop yields
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 U.S. wheat rose on Monday to
trade near its highest since June, underpinned by renewed
concerns over supplies from South America and the Black Sea
region.
Soybeans edged higher after sliding to a 20-month low
earlier in the session, while corn hovered close to its lowest
since August 2010 on pressure from reports of
better-than-expected yields from the rapidly advancing U.S.
harvest.
"You have ongoing discussion about the impact of wet weather
on Black Sea planting and now there is talk around what
Argentina will do because of lower production," said Brett
Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia.
"There are a number of areas around the world where private
estimates of wheat production are lower than the USDA."
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.4
percent to $6.95-1/4 a bushel by 0250 GMT, not far from last
week's three-and-half month high of $6.99-3/4 a bushel.
The price of Argentine wheat has soared on the local market
as millers in the South American country scramble for scarce
supplies ahead of the 2013/14 harvest, which follows a thin
2012/13 crop.
Argentine millers looking for wheat ahead of the new
harvest, set to begin in November, have been paying $500 or more
per tonne for immediate delivery, about double the price quoted
on the Chicago Board of Trade, traders said.
The rally in Argentina's wheat market comes after crop
damage in Brazil and China earlier this year and concerns about
supplies from the Black Sea region.
Unfavourable conditions for harvesting in the Siberia region
has prompted two leading agricultural analysts to cut their
forecasts for Russia's 2013 grain crop.
Harvesting in Russia, one of the world's major wheat
exporters, is not completed yet as crops in Siberia were delayed
by a late spring and then by rain during the third quarter.
Soybean and corn futures are being weighed down by seasonal
pressure from the U.S. harvest.
CBOT spot-month soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $12.73-1/2 a
bushel after dropping to the lowest since February, 2012 earlier
in the session. December corn gained 0.2 percent to $4.34
a bushel but not far from last week's three-year low.
The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) did not provide an
update on harvest progress this week due to the partial shutdown
of the federal government. Analysts estimated that harvest was
50 percent complete as of Oct. 6 and farmers in most areas have
had good weather for harvesting since then.
Last week, the market traded without insight from a key crop
report that was not released due to the government shutdown, the
first time in 40 years the monthly update was not issued.
Traders typically rely on the USDA report, which covers
everything from the size of the U.S. corn harvest to China's
soybean imports, to help forecast market direction.
Prices at 0250 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 695.25 3.00 +0.43% 867.58 69
CBOT corn 434.00 0.75 +0.17% 756.38 30
CBOT soy 1273.50 6.75 +0.53% 1572.99 35
CBOT rice $15.13 $0.02 +0.10% $15.47 50
WTI crude $101.83 -$0.19 -0.19% $89.38 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.356 $0.127
USD/AUD 0.945 -0.110
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)