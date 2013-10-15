SYDNEY, Oct 15 U.S. corn futures held steady in muted trading on Tuesday after rising off a three-year low in the previous session on expectations of a delay in the U.S. harvest. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn unchanged at $4.37 a bushel, having gained 0.9 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans little changed at $12.72-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Monday. * December wheat was little changed at $6.93 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Monday. * Rains expected to stall the Midwest harvest this week followed by frigid weather which could damage crops in some areas. * Traders said they are hearing a steady stream of private reports suggesting corn and soy yields are as large or larger than anticipated. * Analysts estimated that the U.S. corn harvest was about 31 percent complete as of Sunday and the soybean harvest was 45 percent complete, a Reuters poll showed. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held firm on Tuesday, hitting a two-week high against the yen as top U.S. senators signalled they could soon reach a deal to reopen the U.S. government and avert a possible debt default for the time being. * U.S. oil prices ended slightly higher on Monday as traders bought contracts to cover short positions ahead of a possible deal between U.S. political parties that would end a two-week fight over how to fund the government. * U.S. stocks ended a volatile session with modest gains on Monday, as investors bet that there would soon be a deal in Washington to increase the debt limit, though there were no obvious signs of progress. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Japan August Industrial output revised 0600 German August Import Prices 0645 French September Inflation Data 0830 UK September Inflation Data 0830 UK September Producer Prices 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly 1230 New York Fed Empire State Survey For October Grains prices at 0032 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 693.00 0.50 +0.07% +0.11% 666.87 67 CBOT corn 437.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.87% 451.86 35 CBOT soy 1272.50 -0.50 -0.04% +0.45% 1319.59 33 CBOT rice $15.13 -$0.03 -0.20% +0.07% $15.31 49 WTI crude $102.33 -$0.08 -0.08% +0.30% $104.91 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.355 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.10% USD/AUD 0.951 0.003 +0.26% +0.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)