* Soybeans extend gains into second session * Soybeans rebound from 20-month low on harvest delays * Corn falls back after jumping nearly 1 pct SYDNEY, Oct 15 U.S. soybean futures rose for a second day on Tuesday as forecasts of rain that could slow the progress of the U.S. harvest helped extend a rebound from a 20-month low touched in the previous session. Corn edged lower, having posted its biggest single-day gain in a week, while wheat was flat, with public holidays in parts of Asia curbing activity. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.12 percent to $12.74-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.4 percent in the previous session when the oilseed touched a 20-month low of $12.61-3/4 a bushel. "There is support from forecasts for a little bit of rain across the Midwest, which will slow the harvest slightly," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Commodity Weather Group said rain would interrupt the harvest of corn and soybeans in much of the U.S. Midwest in the next few days but that conditions would turn drier after that. Analysts estimated the soybean harvest was 45 percent complete, a Reuters poll showed. December corn fell 0.11 percent to $4.36-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent on Monday, the biggest daily gain since Oct. 7. Corn hit a 37-month low of $4.32 a bushel on Monday. Analysts said the likely delay in the U.S. harvest, pegged by the Reuters poll at about 31 percent complete, was supporting prices, along with talk of U.S. farmers holding back stocks in the hope of better prices, although the prospect of a bumper U.S. crop was offsetting the gains. With the partial shutdown of the U.S. government, traders have been forced to trade without U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, so the focus has been on private reports suggesting corn and soy yields could be even larger than anticipated. December wheat was unchanged at $6.92-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Monday. Grains prices at 0253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 692.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.04% 666.85 65 CBOT corn 436.50 -0.50 -0.11% +0.75% 451.84 35 CBOT soy 1274.50 1.50 +0.12% +0.61% 1319.66 34 CBOT rice $15.13 -$0.03 -0.20% +0.07% $15.31 49 WTI crude $102.27 -$0.14 -0.14% +0.25% $104.91 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.356 -$0.001 -0.04% +0.10% USD/AUD 0.952 0.003 +0.35% +0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Alan Raybould)