SYDNEY, Oct 16 U.S. corn futures inched lower on Wednesday as traders banked profits after the grain racked up its biggest daily gain in more than a month the day before. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.23 percent to $4.42-1/2 a bushel. It gained 1.5 percent in the previous session, the most since Sept. 6, on bargain buying and short-covering after prices hit three-year lows this week. * December wheat was little changed at $6.86-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday. * November soybeans were flat at $12.67 a bushel, after sliding 0.5 percent the day before. * India may soon cut the floor price for exports of wheat from government warehouses by 13 percent, government sources said on Tuesday. * Scattered rains across the U.S. Midwest stalled the corn and soybean harvest in some areas. * The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) reported September crushings. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged higher against the yen in Asia on Wednesday after a U.S. Senate source said Senate leaders could announce a deal within hours to raise the debt limit and re-open the government. * Oil prices extended losses late on Tuesday after credit rating agency Fitch warned that it could cut the sovereign credit rating of the United States from AAA due to "political brinkmanship" that was increasing the risk of a U.S. default. * U.S. stock index futures extended gains in Asian trade on Wednesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade 0930 India M3 money supply 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Grains prices at 0022 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 686.25 0.50 +0.07% -0.90% 667.96 53 CBOT corn 442.50 -1.00 -0.23% +1.26% 451.18 44 CBOT soy 1267.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.47% 1316.56 30 CBOT rice $15.45 -$0.03 -0.19% +1.95% $15.32 65 WTI crude $101.28 $0.07 +0.07% -1.10% $104.68 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.000 -0.04% -0.32% USD/AUD 0.953 0.001 +0.06% +0.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)