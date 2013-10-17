SYDNEY, Oct 17 U.S. corn futures edged lower for
a second session on Thursday as forecasts for dry weather, which
is expected to allow farmers to accelerate the harvest, weighed
on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.1
percent to $4.42-1/4 a bushel, having slipped 0.3 percent in the
previous session.
* November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $12.81-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
* December wheat was little changed at $6.81-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
* China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, has
bought as much as 300,000 tonnes of the grain from the United
States this week, trade sources said.
* Clear harvest weather expected over the next two weeks
should allow many Midwest farmers to finish gathering a bumper
U.S. soybean crop and probably a record-large corn crop.
* Soybeans supported by technical buying, analysts said.
* The U.S. Senate approved a deal to end a political crisis
that partially shut down the federal government and brought the
world's biggest economy to the edge of a debt default that could
have threatened financial calamity.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar tested three-week highs against the yen in
early Asian trade on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that a pending
U.S. Senate vote would help bring the U.S. fiscal standoff and
government shutdown to an end.
* Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as it appeared
Congress was close to an 11th-hour deal to raise the
government's debt ceiling and prevent a default.
* U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday
after Senate leaders said they had a deal to reopen the federal
government and raise the debt ceiling, which would avoid the
threat of a debt default.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Foreign direct investment
0800 Euro zone Current account
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Philadelphia business activity
Grains prices at 0051 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 681.25 -0.25 -0.04% -0.66% 669.17 47
CBOT corn 442.25 -0.50 -0.11% -0.28% 450.56 46
CBOT soy 1281.25 4.75 +0.37% +1.12% 1314.00 43
CBOT rice $15.42 -$0.03 -0.19% -0.42% $15.31 62
WTI crude $102.16 -$0.13 -0.13% +0.94% $104.50 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.354 $0.000 +0.01% +0.10%
USD/AUD 0.955 0.000 -0.02% +0.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)