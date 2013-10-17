SYDNEY, Oct 17 U.S. corn futures edged lower for a second session on Thursday as forecasts for dry weather, which is expected to allow farmers to accelerate the harvest, weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.42-1/4 a bushel, having slipped 0.3 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $12.81-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Wednesday. * December wheat was little changed at $6.81-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, has bought as much as 300,000 tonnes of the grain from the United States this week, trade sources said. * Clear harvest weather expected over the next two weeks should allow many Midwest farmers to finish gathering a bumper U.S. soybean crop and probably a record-large corn crop. * Soybeans supported by technical buying, analysts said. * The U.S. Senate approved a deal to end a political crisis that partially shut down the federal government and brought the world's biggest economy to the edge of a debt default that could have threatened financial calamity. MARKET NEWS * The dollar tested three-week highs against the yen in early Asian trade on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that a pending U.S. Senate vote would help bring the U.S. fiscal standoff and government shutdown to an end. * Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as it appeared Congress was close to an 11th-hour deal to raise the government's debt ceiling and prevent a default. * U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday after Senate leaders said they had a deal to reopen the federal government and raise the debt ceiling, which would avoid the threat of a debt default. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment 0800 Euro zone Current account 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philadelphia business activity Grains prices at 0051 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 681.25 -0.25 -0.04% -0.66% 669.17 47 CBOT corn 442.25 -0.50 -0.11% -0.28% 450.56 46 CBOT soy 1281.25 4.75 +0.37% +1.12% 1314.00 43 CBOT rice $15.42 -$0.03 -0.19% -0.42% $15.31 62 WTI crude $102.16 -$0.13 -0.13% +0.94% $104.50 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.354 $0.000 +0.01% +0.10% USD/AUD 0.955 0.000 -0.02% +0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)