* Soy up 0.2 pct, rises for 2nd straight session * Chinese demand underpins U.S. soybean futures * Wheat gains 0.7 pct after hitting two-week low (Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Chicago soybean futures rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday with strong demand from China driving the market higher, while corn ticked up after a modest decline. Wheat rose 0.7 percent after sliding to a two-week low on Wednesday on forecasts of crop-friendly weather in the United States and the Black Sea region. "We are looking at very good soybean production prospects coming out of Brazil but at the same time we are hearing talk that China has been purchasing volumes of U.S. beans in recent days," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $12.79 a bushel by 0249 GMT, adding to Wednesday's 0.8 percent gain. The spot-month wheat contract rose 0.7 percent to $6.86-1/4 a bushel. "The wheat market seems to be focused more on prospects of U.S. winter crop entering dormancy under very sound conditions and slight improvement in Black Sea planting conditions," said Mathews. December corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.43-1/2 a bushel after having slipped 0.2 percent in the previous session. The agricultural markets are likely to be supported by improved risk appetite after U.S. President Barack Obama declared a deal had been done to lift the government's borrowing limit and avoid a historic debt default. "You certainly expect risk appetite to improve for grains and oilseeds. However, crop-specific developments are probably going to be little bit more important at this point of time," said Mathews. China's soybean imports are likely to rebound in the coming months after a sharp decline in September. China, which accounts for 60 percent of soybeans traded in the world, has been facing tight supplies of protein-rich feed ingredient soybean meal after an unexpected recovery in demand. China imported 4.70 million tonnes of soybeans in September, down 26.2 percent from 6.37 million tonnes in August, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China. In the wheat market, there was pressure from forecasts of better weather in the United States, Russia and Ukraine. Winter sowing has resumed on farms in Ukraine and Russia in a spell of dry weather, analysts and officials said on Tuesday, easing fears of a drastic drop in the winter grain crop in 2014. Taking advantage of good weather after heavy and prolonged rain, Ukrainian farms have speeded up sowing to reach 73 percent of the planned area, according to agricultural ministry data. Farms in neighbouring Russia have sown 64 percent of the planned area as of Oct. 14. In the United States, minimal interruptions to the U.S. corn and soybean harvest are expected over the next two weeks with mostly dry weather forecast, an agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday. Commodity Weather Group said the drier-than-normal pattern should result in at least 10 of the next 15 days being suitable for harvest, allowing the harvest to accelerate. Commodity funds sold a net 3,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 6,000 soybeans and sold 3,000 wheat. Prices at 0249 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 686.25 4.75 +0.70% 667.96 54 CBOT corn 443.50 0.75 +0.17% 451.21 47 CBOT soy 1279.00 2.50 +0.20% 1316.96 41 CBOT rice $15.39 -$0.06 -0.39% $15.31 60 WTI crude $102.20 -$0.09 -0.09% $104.50 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.355 $0.002 USD/AUD 0.953 0.001 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)