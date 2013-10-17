* Soy up 0.2 pct, rises for 2nd straight session
* Chinese demand underpins U.S. soybean futures
* Wheat gains 0.7 pct after hitting two-week low
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Chicago soybean futures rose
for a second consecutive session on Thursday with strong demand
from China driving the market higher, while corn ticked up after
a modest decline.
Wheat rose 0.7 percent after sliding to a two-week low on
Wednesday on forecasts of crop-friendly weather in the United
States and the Black Sea region.
"We are looking at very good soybean production prospects
coming out of Brazil but at the same time we are hearing talk
that China has been purchasing volumes of U.S. beans in recent
days," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.2
percent to $12.79 a bushel by 0249 GMT, adding to Wednesday's
0.8 percent gain.
The spot-month wheat contract rose 0.7 percent to
$6.86-1/4 a bushel.
"The wheat market seems to be focused more on prospects of
U.S. winter crop entering dormancy under very sound conditions
and slight improvement in Black Sea planting conditions," said
Mathews.
December corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.43-1/2 a bushel
after having slipped 0.2 percent in the previous session.
The agricultural markets are likely to be supported by
improved risk appetite after U.S. President Barack Obama
declared a deal had been done to lift the government's borrowing
limit and avoid a historic debt default.
"You certainly expect risk appetite to improve for grains
and oilseeds. However, crop-specific developments are probably
going to be little bit more important at this point of time,"
said Mathews.
China's soybean imports are likely to rebound in the coming
months after a sharp decline in September.
China, which accounts for 60 percent of soybeans traded in
the world, has been facing tight supplies of protein-rich feed
ingredient soybean meal after an unexpected recovery in demand.
China imported 4.70 million tonnes of soybeans in September,
down 26.2 percent from 6.37 million tonnes in August, according
to data from the General Administration of Customs of China.
In the wheat market, there was pressure from forecasts of
better weather in the United States, Russia and Ukraine.
Winter sowing has resumed on farms in Ukraine and Russia in
a spell of dry weather, analysts and officials said on Tuesday,
easing fears of a drastic drop in the winter grain crop in 2014.
Taking advantage of good weather after heavy and prolonged
rain, Ukrainian farms have speeded up sowing to reach 73 percent
of the planned area, according to agricultural ministry data.
Farms in neighbouring Russia have sown 64 percent of the planned
area as of Oct. 14.
In the United States, minimal interruptions to the U.S. corn
and soybean harvest are expected over the next two weeks with
mostly dry weather forecast, an agricultural meteorologist said
on Wednesday.
Commodity Weather Group said the drier-than-normal pattern
should result in at least 10 of the next 15 days being suitable
for harvest, allowing the harvest to accelerate.
Commodity funds sold a net 3,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 6,000
soybeans and sold 3,000 wheat.
Prices at 0249 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 686.25 4.75 +0.70% 667.96 54
CBOT corn 443.50 0.75 +0.17% 451.21 47
CBOT soy 1279.00 2.50 +0.20% 1316.96 41
CBOT rice $15.39 -$0.06 -0.39% $15.31 60
WTI crude $102.20 -$0.09 -0.09% $104.50 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.355 $0.002
USD/AUD 0.953 0.001
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)