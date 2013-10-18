SINGAPORE, Oct 18 U.S. wheat rose on Friday for a second day on concerns over supplies, while soybeans were little changed after a rally to a one-week top in the last session as expectations of strong exports underpinned the market. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. corn and soybean export sales were strong during the 2-1/2 weeks the U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended its daily and weekly exports sales reports during the government shutdown, boosted by active Chinese buying. * Investors were awaiting the release of nearly three weeks of delayed USDA data, including export sales data likely to show nearly 3 million tonnes of soybeans and more than 2 million tonnes of corn were sold to overseas buyers. * Chinese agricultural consultancy Shanghai JC Intelligence said China has bought nearly 1.2 million tonnes of corn this month. * The USDA said it was cancelling a delayed release of the October crop production report that had originally been scheduled for Oct. 11 because there has not been enough time to gather necessary data. The next USDA crop report is scheduled to be released on Nov. 8. * Some delays this week in harvesting the U.S. corn and soybean crops has also lent short-term support to corn and soybeans. Still, gains were tempered by expectations for a record-large U.S. corn crop and the fourth-largest soybean crop ever. * The wheat market is being supported by a threatened rail strike in Canada that could hamper wheat exports and shift some business to the United States, traders said. * Commodity funds bought a net 8,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They were even in corn and bought 3,000 wheat. * Argentine farmers are expected to plant a record 20.65 million hectares with soybeans in the 2013/14 season, up from 20 million in the previous crop year, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday in a monthly report. * The South American grains powerhouse kept its 2013/14 corn area estimate unchanged at 5.7 million hectares. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed losses near an eight-month low against a basket of currencies on Friday as traders focused on the economic impact of an acrimonious showdown in Washington that dragged the U.S. to the brink of a debt default. * U.S. oil prices settled at their lowest level in more than three months on Thursday as stockpiles in the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub began to reverse a months-long decline, and as signs of progress in talks over Iran's nuclear program also pressured prices. * The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday as investor confidence grew following a last-minute deal to avoid a U.S. default, but weaker-than-expected results from heavyweights IBM and Goldman Sachs pressured the Dow. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Q3 GDP 0200 China Industrial output 0200 China Retail sales 0200 China Urban investment Prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 689.50 3.50 +0.51% 669.44 59 CBOT corn 443.25 0.25 +0.06% 450.59 49 CBOT soy 1293.50 0.25 +0.02% 1314.41 52 CBOT rice $15.45 -$0.01 -0.03% $15.31 65 WTI crude $100.75 $0.08 +0.08% $104.13 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.366 $0.014 USD/AUD 0.962 0.010 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)