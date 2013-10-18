* Wheat up for 2nd day on tight global supply * Expectations of strong exports support beans (Adds analyst's quotes; Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 18 U.S. wheat rose on Friday for a second day on supply concerns, while soybeans were little changed after rallying to a one-week high in the previous session on expectations of strong exports. Corn was unmoved but the market is on track for a gain of more than 2 percent this week after two weeks of declines, buoyed by strong demand led by China. "I think there is fair degree of tightness in the wheat market as we have issues with supplies in Argentina and China," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne. "Wheat is pricey compared with corn at this point but it is probably justified." The Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat contract rose 0.6 percent to $6.89-3/4 a bushel by 0255 GMT, while December corn was unchanged at $4.43 a bushel. Spot-month soybeans rose half a cent to $12.93-3/4 a bushel. Corn is on course to end the week with largest percentage gain since late August as the market recovers from a three-year low hit on Monday. Wheat could see its first decline in five weeks and soy its first gain in three weeks. China has been buying U.S. and Australian wheat in recent weeks after suffering crop-damage earlier this year while Argentina has seen its crop damaged by adverse weather. The price of Argentine wheat has soared on the local market as millers in the South American country scramble for scarce supplies ahead of the 2013/14 harvest, which follows a thin 2012/2013 crop. There is additional support for wheat from a threatened rail strike in Canada that could hamper exports and shift some business to the United States. CORN & BEANS U.S. corn and soybean export sales were strong during the 2-1/2 weeks the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) suspended its daily and weekly exports sales reports on account of the government shutdown, boosted by active Chinese buying. Investors were awaiting the release of nearly three weeks of delayed USDA data, including export sales data likely to show nearly 3 million tonnes of soybeans and more than 2 million tonnes of corn were sold to overseas buyers. "There could be a surprise in U.S. export numbers. I think that is going to be the theme in the wheat, corn and soybeans market," said ANZ's Deane. Chinese agricultural consultancy Shanghai JC Intelligence said China has bought nearly 1.2 million tonnes of corn this month. The USDA said it was cancelling a delayed release of the October crop production report that had originally been scheduled for Oct. 11 because there has not been enough time to gather necessary data. The next USDA crop report is scheduled to be released on Nov. 8. Some delays this week in harvesting the U.S. corn and soybean crops has also lent short-term support to corn and soybeans. Still, gains were tempered by expectations for a record-large U.S. corn crop and the fourth-largest soybean crop ever. Commodity funds bought a net 8,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They were even in corn and bought 3,000 wheat. Prices at 0255 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 689.75 3.75 +0.55% 669.45 59 CBOT corn 443.00 0.00 +0.00% 450.58 49 CBOT soy 1293.75 0.50 +0.04% 1314.42 52 CBOT rice $15.44 -$0.01 -0.06% $15.31 65 WTI crude $100.76 $0.09 +0.09% $104.13 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.366 $0.014 USD/AUD 0.962 0.009 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)