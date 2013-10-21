SYDNEY, Oct 21 U.S. wheat rose 0.5 percent on Monday, adding to its biggest gain in two months in the previous session, as expected strong demand for U.S. stocks and production concerns in Argentina underpinned gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.5 percent to $7.09-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.9 percent on Friday. * November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $12.93 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Friday. * December corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.40-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.3 percent in the previous session. * Brazil has stepped up purchases of U.S. wheat after frost damaged crops in neighbouring Argentina, usually the source of much of Brazil's wheat imports. * Argentina's agriculture ministry estimated wheat production at 8.8 million tonnes. The estimate, released shortly before the close of trading, was sharply lower than the 12 million tonnes estimated by the U.S. Agriculture Department last month. * Investors were awaiting the release of nearly three weeks of delayed USDA data, including export sales figures likely to show nearly 3 million tonnes of soybeans and more than 2 million tonnes of corn were sold to overseas buyers. China was a major buyer of both commodities. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was mired near an 8-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to delay scaling back its stimulus following a 16-day government shutdown. * Oil prices settled moderately higher on Friday as China reported that its economy grew in the third quarter at its quickest pace this year, and as the U.S. dollar weakened. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices 0800 Italy Industrial orders 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Grains prices at 0053 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 709.50 3.75 +0.53% +3.43% 673.53 74 CBOT corn 440.50 -1.00 -0.23% -0.56% 448.93 42 CBOT soy 1293.00 1.75 +0.14% -0.02% 1309.73 52 CBOT rice $15.34 $0.04 +0.29% -0.74% $15.31 56 WTI crude $100.85 $0.04 +0.04% +0.18% $103.84 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.367 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.964 -0.003 -0.34% +0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)