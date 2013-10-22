SYDNEY, Oct 22 U.S. wheat edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses into a second straight session, after struggling to hold 3 percent gains at the end of last week, on expectations for increased demand for U.S. stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.25 percent to $6.98 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Monday after retreating from a session high of $7.11-1/4. * November soybeans fell 0.35 percent to $12.98-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Monday. * December corn eased 0.1 percent to $4.43-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. soybean harvest is 63 percent complete by Sunday, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The corn harvest was 39 percent finished, lagging the five-year average of 53 percent. * A Reuters analyst poll ahead of the report estimated soy harvest progress at 62 percent and corn at 42 percent. * USDA rated 60 percent of the corn crop as good to excellent, up from 55 percent by Sept. 29. For soybeans, 57 percent of the crop was rated good to excellent, up from 53 percent on Sept. 29. * USDA on Monday said 235,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were sold to an unknown destination and traders believe the sale was made to China. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar found its footing in early Asian trading on Tuesday, holding above eight-month lows as investors hedged their bets in case the delayed U.S. payrolls report for September was stronger than expected. * U.S. crude oil prices on Monday tumbled below $100 a barrel for the first time since July, while the discount versus European Brent hit its widest in six months as diminished Midwest inventories began to grow. * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday as lackluster earnings reports from McDonald's and others fed concerns that equities were overpriced after the S&P index's run to record highs last week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China House prices 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1300 U.S. Net capital flows 1400 U.S. Construction spending 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 698.00 -1.75 -0.25% -1.10% 674.93 61 CBOT corn 443.50 -0.50 -0.11% +0.45% 448.19 48 CBOT soy 1298.50 -4.75 -0.36% +0.56% 1308.19 51 CBOT rice $15.25 -$0.01 -0.07% -0.26% $15.30 51 WTI crude $99.00 -$0.22 -0.22% -1.80% $103.51 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.367 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.965 0.001 +0.05% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)