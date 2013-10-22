* Wheat down 0.2 pct, takes breather after rally * Imported weather outlook in Argentina, Black Sea * Corn under pressure from record U.S. crop * U.S. soy harvest 63 pct complete, corn 39 pct-USDA (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 22 U.S. wheat fell for a second session on Tuesday as the market took a breather after a brisk rally, easing on forecasts of crop-friendly weather in Argentina and the Black Sea region. Corn ticked lower due to a record-large U.S. crop, giving up some of Wednesday's gains even though there were concerns over the slow pace of harvest. "Wheat had gone up quite significantly because of unfavourable weather conditions with excessive rains in the Black Sea region but now we are hearing reports of warmer conditions which will help the final phase of planting," said Vyanne Lai, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "There have been doubts about Argentina's production but it looks like rains will be helpful for the crop." Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.98-1/4 a bushel by 0308 GMT. The market climbed to $7.11-1/4 on Monday, the highest since early June. The spot-month soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $13.00-1/4 a bushel and December corn eased 0.2 percent to $4.43-1/4 a bushel. Rains reached Argentina's wheat belt over the weekend, providing much-needed moisture for plants two months ahead of harvest, a local meteorologist said. Winter sowing has resumed on farms in Ukraine and Russia in a spell of dry weather, analysts and officials said last week, easing fears of a drastic drop in the winter grain crop in 2014. ARGENTINA'S WHEAT OUTPUT There is confusion in the market about Argentina's official wheat production estimate which triggered a rally in prices on Friday. First official estimate of the 2013/14 Argentine wheat crop, late on Thursday at 8.8 million tonnes, surprised the market as it was well below other estimates and suggested the exporter may have even less supply than anticipated. But traders said there were media reports that the official Argentine outlook was erroneous and would be corrected. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop progress report said 79 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was planted by Sunday, matching the five-year average. Fifty-three percent of the crop had emerged from the ground, near the five-year average of 54 percent. [UD:nL1N0IB1ZS] The crop progress report, the USDA's first since a government shutdown began on Oct. 1, showed the U.S. corn harvest was 39 percent finished, lagging the five-year average of 53 percent. The soybean harvest was 63 percent complete by Sunday, behind the five-year average of 69 percent. Freezing temperatures, light showers and light snow will cause some minor slowdowns in harvesting and only minimal harm to the U.S. corn and soybean crops this week, an agricultural meteorologist said. Global Weather Monitoring said harvest weather, though not perfect, would not be bad overall this week. Commodity funds bought a net 4,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They sold 3,000 wheat and bought 6,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0308 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 698.25 -1.50 -0.21% 673.16 61 CBOT corn 443.25 -0.75 -0.17% 449.02 48 CBOT soy 1300.25 -3.00 -0.23% 1309.98 52 CBOT rice $15.23 -$0.03 -0.20% $15.30 49 WTI crude $98.96 -$0.26 -0.26% $103.50 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.366 $0.014 USD/AUD 0.965 0.012 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)