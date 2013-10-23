SYDNEY, Oct 23 U.S. soybeans fell for a second session on Wednesday as the oilseed came under pressure from the rapidly advancing U.S. harvest, which traders said is producing better-than-expected yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $12.98-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday. The oilseed touched a two-week high of $13.05-1/2 a bushel in the previous session. * December corn little changed at $4.38-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.3 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.3 percent to $7.02-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent on Tuesday. * USDA data showed the corn harvest was 39 percent complete and the soybean harvest 63 percent complete. * The condition of the U.S. soybean crop as of Sunday rated 57 percent good-to-excellent, up from 53 percent at the end of September. * Corn conditions were at 60 percent good-to-excellent versus 55 percent at the end of September. * Brazil 2013/14 soy exports seen rising to 45 million tonnes - USDA attache. MARKET NEWS * The dollar wobbled near two-year lows against the euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place at least until early next year. * U.S. oil prices sank below $98 to their lowest in nearly four months on Tuesday, while European Brent held firm, as fears of a near-term U.S. crude surplus pushed the spread between the two oil contracts to its widest gap since April. * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to yet another record high, after weaker-than-expected job creation last month reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will hold the course on its economic stimulus into next year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Business climate 1230 U.S. Import/export prices 1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. Employment trend index Grains prices at 0022 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 702.50 1.75 +0.25% +0.39% 676.83 67 CBOT corn 438.50 0.25 +0.06% -1.24% 446.88 42 CBOT soy 1298.25 -4.00 -0.31% -0.38% 1306.32 46 CBOT rice $15.29 $0.00 +0.00% +0.16% $15.29 50 WTI crude $98.26 -$0.04 -0.04% -0.97% $103.16 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.378 $0.000 -0.02% +0.70% USD/AUD 0.970 0.000 -0.02% +0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)