* Soy dips for 2nd day on reports of higher yields
* Wheat rises for four out of five sessions
* Australia sees hot, dry weather risk for wheat
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Chicago soybeans slipped for a
second consecutive session on Wednesday with expectations of
higher yields from a rapidly advancing U.S. harvest weighing on
the market.
Wheat gained, up for four out of five sessions, on hopes of
strong demand for U.S. milling wheat as Brazil faces lower
production and the Black Sea region runs out of supplies.
Investors in the soybean and corn markets are keeping a
close watch on the U.S. autumn harvest amid reports of big
yields.
"Anecdotal evidence suggests that corn and soybean yields
are higher than earlier forecasts but everyone is going to wait
for the U.S. Department of Agriculture report next month to
confirm that," said one Melbourne-based analyst.
Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans fell 0.1
percent to $13.00-1/2 a bushel by 0244 GMT, after having closed
down 0.2 percent on Tuesday. The contract touched a two-week
high of $13.05-1/2 a bushel in the previous session.
December corn gained 0.3 percent to $4.39-1/2 a bushel
and spot-month wheat rose 0.3 percent to $7.02-1/2 a
bushel.
A Reuters poll of 16 analysts late last week showed, on
average U.S. corn yield per acre at 157.175 bushels per acre,
above USDA's current forecast for 155.3, and soy yields at
41.931 bushels per acre, up from USDA's outlook for 41.2.
The USDA data showed the condition of the U.S. soybean crop
as of Sunday at 57 percent good-to-excellent, up from 53 percent
at the end of September. Corn conditions were at 60 percent
good-to-excellent versus 55 percent at the end of September.
The USDA did not issue crop progress reports during the
roughly three weeks the federal government was shut down.
The wheat market is being underpinned by expectations of
higher demand for U.S. supplies after a pull back in prices on
Monday.
Analysts expect U.S. milling wheat to gain a bigger share of
the global market as Brazil sources more cargoes and supplies
run out in the Black Sea region after robust sales.
"Black Sea prices have moved higher as they are pricing
themselves out of the market," the Melbourne analyst said. "We
don't see Brazil producing much of milling quality wheat after
rains during the harvest this year. Brazil will turn to U.S. for
more supplies. We don't think that story is finished yet."
There was additional support for the wheat market on
forecast of dry weather in Australia, the world's second-largest
exporter.
Australia is forecast to experience hotter and drier
conditions than normal across much of the country over the next
three months, the weather bureau said on Wednesday, potentially
threatening agricultural production such as wheat.
The weather bureau said warmer-than-average temperatures
were expected across most of Australia during the period to
January next year, while drier conditions were forecast for the
country's east coast.
Prices at 0244 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 702.50 1.75 +0.25% 675.08 67
CBOT corn 439.50 1.25 +0.29% 448.06 44
CBOT soy 1300.50 -1.75 -0.13% 1308.26 47
CBOT rice $15.25 -$0.04 -0.23% $15.30 47
WTI crude $98.12 -$0.18 -0.18% $103.15 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.027
USD/AUD 0.974 0.021
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)