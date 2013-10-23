* Soy dips for 2nd day on reports of higher yields * Wheat rises for four out of five sessions * Australia sees hot, dry weather risk for wheat (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Chicago soybeans slipped for a second consecutive session on Wednesday with expectations of higher yields from a rapidly advancing U.S. harvest weighing on the market. Wheat gained, up for four out of five sessions, on hopes of strong demand for U.S. milling wheat as Brazil faces lower production and the Black Sea region runs out of supplies. Investors in the soybean and corn markets are keeping a close watch on the U.S. autumn harvest amid reports of big yields. "Anecdotal evidence suggests that corn and soybean yields are higher than earlier forecasts but everyone is going to wait for the U.S. Department of Agriculture report next month to confirm that," said one Melbourne-based analyst. Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $13.00-1/2 a bushel by 0244 GMT, after having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday. The contract touched a two-week high of $13.05-1/2 a bushel in the previous session. December corn gained 0.3 percent to $4.39-1/2 a bushel and spot-month wheat rose 0.3 percent to $7.02-1/2 a bushel. A Reuters poll of 16 analysts late last week showed, on average U.S. corn yield per acre at 157.175 bushels per acre, above USDA's current forecast for 155.3, and soy yields at 41.931 bushels per acre, up from USDA's outlook for 41.2. The USDA data showed the condition of the U.S. soybean crop as of Sunday at 57 percent good-to-excellent, up from 53 percent at the end of September. Corn conditions were at 60 percent good-to-excellent versus 55 percent at the end of September. The USDA did not issue crop progress reports during the roughly three weeks the federal government was shut down. The wheat market is being underpinned by expectations of higher demand for U.S. supplies after a pull back in prices on Monday. Analysts expect U.S. milling wheat to gain a bigger share of the global market as Brazil sources more cargoes and supplies run out in the Black Sea region after robust sales. "Black Sea prices have moved higher as they are pricing themselves out of the market," the Melbourne analyst said. "We don't see Brazil producing much of milling quality wheat after rains during the harvest this year. Brazil will turn to U.S. for more supplies. We don't think that story is finished yet." There was additional support for the wheat market on forecast of dry weather in Australia, the world's second-largest exporter. Australia is forecast to experience hotter and drier conditions than normal across much of the country over the next three months, the weather bureau said on Wednesday, potentially threatening agricultural production such as wheat. The weather bureau said warmer-than-average temperatures were expected across most of Australia during the period to January next year, while drier conditions were forecast for the country's east coast. Prices at 0244 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 702.50 1.75 +0.25% 675.08 67 CBOT corn 439.50 1.25 +0.29% 448.06 44 CBOT soy 1300.50 -1.75 -0.13% 1308.26 47 CBOT rice $15.25 -$0.04 -0.23% $15.30 47 WTI crude $98.12 -$0.18 -0.18% $103.15 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.027 USD/AUD 0.974 0.021 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)