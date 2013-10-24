SYDNEY, Oct 24 U.S. wheat rose for a second session on Thursday to hover close to a four-month high as the grain drew continued support from production concerns in major wheat growing nations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.3 percent to $7.03-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. Wheat hit a four-month high of $7.11-1/4 a bushel on October 21. * November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.12-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * December corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.42, having gained 1 percent in the previous session. * Wheat supported by production concerns in South America, which is expected to lead to increased demand for U.S. stocks, traders said. * Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Russia for delivery this marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday. * Australia is expected to experience hotter and drier weather than normal, potentially threatening agricultural production such as wheat. * U.S. Agriculture Department releases the next wave of export sales data that will either confirm or dispel rumors of heavy buying by China and others big importers. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged up against major counterparts in early Asian trade on Thursday, but was hemmed in recent ranges as investors remained cautious about liquidity conditions in China. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday in volatile spread trading following a surge in U.S. crude oil inventories to the highest level since June. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as shares of heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar and semiconductor companies tumbled after they reported earnings, ending the S&P 500's four-session streak of record high finishes. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. International trade 1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1400 U.S. New home sales Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 703.75 2.00 +0.29% +0.57% 676.88 68 CBOT corn 442.00 -0.75 -0.17% -0.45% 447.00 49 CBOT soy 1312.50 2.50 +0.19% +0.71% 1306.79 65 CBOT rice $15.42 -$0.04 -0.26% +1.05% $15.29 60 WTI crude $97.31 $0.45 +0.46% -0.50% $102.73 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.001 +0.05% +0.77% USD/AUD 0.963 -0.007 -0.74% -0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)