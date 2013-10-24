* USDA catching up with export sales reporting

CHICAGO, Oct 24 Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soymeal futures rose on Thursday after the release of export data showing huge U.S. exports of soymeal.

The rally in meal helped soybeans advance in early dealings. But profit-taking and technical selling late in the trading session along with seasonal harvest pressure left soy futures nearly unchanged by the close of U.S. trading.

Corn turned weak on seasonal harvest pressure but declines were slowed by big exports of U.S. corn.

Wheat eased on technical selling and profit-taking but continued to find underpinning from harsh weather in Argentina, Australia and the Black Sea that was seen trimming wheat crop prospects potentially leading to increased export deals for the United States.

CBOT December soymeal closed $4.60 per ton higher at $426.00 per ton.

Cash markets for soymeal also rose on Thursday in the U.S. Midwest, reflecting demand from exporters as well as domestic users, cash dealers said.

CBOT November soybeans closed 1/4 cent per bushel lower at $13.09-3/4 after failing to penetrate above chart resistance early in the trading session at its 50-day moving average of $13.19 per bushel. December corn was down 2-1/2 at $4.40-1/4 and December wheat was down 5-1/4 at $6.96-1/2.

The December wheat contract again backed down from stiff technical resistance at its 200-day moving average of $7.11-1/2 per bushel.

Market observers shifted attention on Thursday to the big export sales numbers for soymeal, corn and soybeans in the USDA's weekly export sales report that was released at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT).

The big numbers indicated continued brisk global demand for feed, analysts and traders said.

"Corn and meal sales were phenomenal and certainly a plus for global feed demand ... this is the big story for today," said Sterling Smith, a futures specialist for Citigroup.

USDA early Thursday released export sales data for the week ending Oct. 3, as part of its catch-up effort following the shutdown of the U.S. government for most of the first three weeks of October.

Next Thursday, USDA will release export data for the three weeks ending Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct 24th.

Export sales of corn at over a million tonnes were well above trader expectations and soymeal sales at nearly a million also were well above estimates.

The USDA also said accumulated soymeal sales for the 2012/13 marketing year that ended at the end of September totaled 9,712,300 tonnes, up 14 percent from the previous marketing year (2011/12).

Exports of soybeans and wheat for the week ending Oct. 3 were in line with trade expectations.

Active harvesting of U.S. corn and soybeans and persistent reports of bigger-than-expected yields of each was slowing gains in corn and soybean futures prices.

"Harvest pressure is working against everything right now," Smith said.

Drier weather from now into Monday in the U.S. Midwest will allow rapid harvesting of the U.S. corn and soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday.

"There are increasing chances of rain next week, which will again slow down harvest, especially in the southern Midwest and in the northern Delta soybean and cotton region," said Commodity Weather Group meteorologist Joel Widenor.