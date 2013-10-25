SYDNEY, Oct 25 U.S. wheat futures held steady on
Friday, close to a four-month high, but the grain was poised to
record its biggest weekly loss in nearly three months as
technical selling and profit-taking shrugged off support from
global production concerns.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat down 1.5
percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss since Aug. 9.
* Wheat hit a four-month high of $7.11-1/4 a bushel earlier
in the week on concerns that harsh weather in Argentina,
Australia and the Black Sea could damage wheat crop prospects
and lead to increased export deals for the United States.
* December soybeans poised to finish the week up 1.4
percent, the second straight weekly gain.
* December corn little changed this week.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed widespread
market rumors that China was actively buying U.S. corn while
USDA's reporting systems were down due to a government shutdown,
taking advantage of the lowest prices in three years.
* USDA said net 1,341,400 tonnes of U.S. corn were sold for
exports, above estimates for 650,000 to 850,000
tonnes.
* Net exports of soybeans at 929,700 tonnes for 2013/14 were
within trade estimates of 850,000 to 1,050,000 tonnes. USDA said
242,300 tonnes were sold to China and 122,400 tonnes were sold
to an unknown destination.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar struggled near a two-year low against the euro
in early Asian trade on Friday, as strengthened expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its asset purchases through
early next year undermined the greenback.
* U.S. oil futures recouped losses in choppy trade on
Thursday while European Brent crude slid, as traders bet that an
abrupt slump earlier this week in the hotly traded Brent-WTI
spread had gone too far.
* U.S. stocks resumed their upward move on Thursday as
economic data underscored views U.S. monetary stimulus will be
in place for the foreseeable future and as earnings offered some
upbeat news.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories
Grains prices at 0033 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 696.00 -0.50 -0.07% -0.82% 680.08 56
CBOT corn 440.00 -0.25 -0.06% -0.62% 445.53 44
CBOT soy 1308.75 -1.00 -0.08% -0.10% 1301.41 60
CBOT rice $15.53 -$0.01 -0.06% +0.42% $15.30 66
WTI crude $97.15 $0.04 +0.04% +0.30% $102.36 25
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.379 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.12%
USD/AUD 0.959 -0.003 -0.35% -0.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)