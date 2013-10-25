* Soy ticks up on strong China-led demand * Wheat faces biggest weekly loss since Sept * India's move to cut wheat export price adds pressure * Higher corn yields in U.S. to weigh on prices (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 25 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday, on track for a second consecutive week of gains, as strong demand from top importer China and other buyers drove the market higher. Corn rose 0.2 percent but the market is facing pressure from reports of high yields across the U.S. grain belt. "The market activity is a bit subdued but U.S. corn yields are continuing to be good," said Brett Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia. "Strong export sales in soybeans and soymeal is a key factor for higher prices." Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans are poised to finish the week up 1.5 percent, the second straight weekly gain. December corn is little changed this week. Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $13.10-3/4 a bushel by 0349 GMT. December corn added 0.2 percent to $4.41 a bushel. Robust global demand for animal feed and attractive prices triggered huge sales of U.S. corn and soybean meal to overseas buyers early this month, traders and analysts said on Thursday, following the latest government report on export sales. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed widespread market rumours that China was actively buying U.S. corn while USDA's reporting systems were down due to a government shutdown, taking advantage of the lowest prices in three years. Still, active harvesting of U.S. corn and soybeans and persistent reports of bigger-than-expected yields of each slowed gains in their futures contracts. Drier weather from now into Monday in the U.S. Midwest will allow rapid harvesting of the U.S. corn and soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday. After that, there are increasing chances of rain next week, which will again slow the harvest, especially in the southern Midwest and in the northern Delta soybean and cotton region, Commodity Weather Group said. India plans to cut wheat export prices and increase competition in the market is likely to trim gains in wheat futures which climbed to the highest since June early this week. India's cabinet will soon consider cutting the floor price for wheat exports by 13 percent, two government sources said on Thursday, potentially boosting supplies from the world's second-biggest producer. CBOT spot-month wheat gained 0.3 percent to $6.98-1/2 a bushel. But for the week, wheat is down 1 percent, the biggest weekly loss since mid-September. Wheat hit a four-month high on Monday of $7.11-1/4 a bushel on concerns that harsh weather in Argentina, Australia and the Black Sea could damage wheat crop prospects and lead to increased export deals for the United States. Prices at 0349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 698.50 2.00 +0.29% 678.33 59 CBOT corn 441.00 0.75 +0.17% 446.18 47 CBOT soy 1310.75 1.00 +0.08% 1303.87 63 CBOT rice $15.52 -$0.02 -0.10% $15.29 65 WTI crude $97.36 $0.25 +0.26% $102.36 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.380 $0.028 USD/AUD 0.961 0.008 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)