SYDNEY, Oct 28 U.S. soybean futures fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the oilseed remained under pressure from the rapidly advancing U.S. harvest. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.22 percent to $6.89-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Wednesday. * November soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $12.97-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.7 percent on Friday. * December corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.39-1/4 a bushel, having closed marginally lower in the previous session. * The soybean harvest should be nearly 80 percent complete by Monday and corn should be up to 60 percent complete, traders said. * Private exporters struck deals to sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Taiwan, the USDA said on Friday. * The UAE will dedicate part of its $4.9 billion aid package to Egypt to build 25 wheat silos, each with a capacity of 60,000 tonnes, an Egyptian diplomat said on Sunday. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, will issue an international tender within the next two to four weeks to ensure its wheat supplies last until end-March, the supplies minister said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar licked its wounds in early Asian trading on Monday, steadying against major counterparts ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting following a testing week which saw it tumble to two-year lows against the euro. * U.S. oil futures ended higher for the second day in row on Friday while European Brent crude fell, tightening the trans-Atlantic spread as traders bet that increasing refinery operations and a major new Midwest pipeline will slow the rise in inventories. * The S&P 500 ended at another record high on Friday, boosted by gains in technology shares after strong results from Microsoft and Amazon.com. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Italy Business confidence 1315 U.S. Industrial output 1400 U.S. Pending home sales 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing Grains prices at 0053 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 689.25 -1.50 -0.22% -1.04% 681.50 47 CBOT corn 439.25 -0.75 -0.17% -0.23% 444.95 43 CBOT soy 1297.25 -2.75 -0.21% -0.95% 1299.42 48 CBOT rice $15.55 $0.01 +0.06% +0.10% $15.30 67 WTI crude $97.60 -$0.25 -0.26% -0.26% $101.83 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.381 $0.001 +0.07% +0.10% USD/AUD 0.960 0.002 +0.23% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)