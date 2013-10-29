SYDNEY, Oct 29 U.S. corn futures fell to their lowest in more than three years on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said harvesting of a bumper crop was progressing quicker than expected. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn dropped 0.17 percent to $4.30 a bushel, the lowest for the spot contract since September 2010. Corn closed down 2.1 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans were flat at $12.72 a bushel, having slid 2.2 percent on Monday. * December wheat was steady at $6.80-1/2 a bushel, having hit a four-week low of $6.80 a bushel earlier in the session. * The USDA said the corn harvest was 62 percent complete and the soy harvest 77 percent done. * Analysts had estimated the corn harvest at 52 percent complete and the soybean harvest at 78 percent. MARKET NEWS * The dollar clung onto modest overnight gains early in Asia on Tuesday, but stayed near a nine-month trough as investors bet the Federal Reserve would this week set the course for its massive stimulus programme to be maintained into early next year. * Brent oil futures jumped 2.5 percent on Monday, the biggest gain in more than two weeks, as a drop in Libyan oil exports revived supply concerns. * The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Monday on hopes the Fed would keep its stimulus in place. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. Producer prices 1230 U.S. Retail sales 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. Business inventories Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on monetary policy Grains prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 680.50 -0.50 -0.07% -1.48% 682.48 38 CBOT corn 430.00 -0.75 -0.17% -2.27% 443.87 29 CBOT soy 1272.00 0.75 +0.06% -2.15% 1296.20 33 CBOT rice $15.36 $0.00 +0.00% -1.13% $15.29 48 WTI crude $98.28 -$0.40 -0.41% +0.44% $101.88 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.377 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.952 -0.005 -0.48% -0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)