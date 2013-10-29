SYDNEY, Oct 29 U.S. corn futures fell to their
lowest in more than three years on Tuesday after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said harvesting of a bumper crop was
progressing quicker than expected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn dropped 0.17
percent to $4.30 a bushel, the lowest for the spot contract
since September 2010. Corn closed down 2.1 percent in the
previous session.
* November soybeans were flat at $12.72 a bushel,
having slid 2.2 percent on Monday.
* December wheat was steady at $6.80-1/2 a bushel,
having hit a four-week low of $6.80 a bushel earlier in the
session.
* The USDA said the corn harvest was 62 percent complete and
the soy harvest 77 percent done.
* Analysts had estimated the corn harvest at 52 percent
complete and the soybean harvest at 78 percent.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar clung onto modest overnight gains early in Asia
on Tuesday, but stayed near a nine-month trough as investors bet
the Federal Reserve would this week set the course for its
massive stimulus programme to be maintained into early next
year.
* Brent oil futures jumped 2.5 percent on Monday, the
biggest gain in more than two weeks, as a drop in Libyan oil
exports revived supply concerns.
* The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Monday on
hopes the Fed would keep its stimulus in place.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. Producer prices
1230 U.S. Retail sales
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Business inventories
Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on
monetary policy
Grains prices at 0037 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 680.50 -0.50 -0.07% -1.48% 682.48 38
CBOT corn 430.00 -0.75 -0.17% -2.27% 443.87 29
CBOT soy 1272.00 0.75 +0.06% -2.15% 1296.20 33
CBOT rice $15.36 $0.00 +0.00% -1.13% $15.29 48
WTI crude $98.28 -$0.40 -0.41% +0.44% $101.88 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.377 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.24%
USD/AUD 0.952 -0.005 -0.48% -0.60%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
