* Corn falls for 4th day, lowest since Sept. 2010 * U.S. wheat, soybeans near two-week lows * Rapid harvest weighs on corn, soybeans (Adds detail, comment) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Chicago corn eased for a fourth straight session on Tuesday to its lowest in three years, pressured by the rapidly advancing harvest of a record U.S. crop. Soybeans edged higher after hitting a near two-week low on reports of higher-than-expected yields, while wheat ticked up, taking a breather following three days of declines. Agricultural markets are likely to remain under pressure as U.S. corn and soybean supplies hit the market and improved weather in the Black Sea region lifts wheat crop prospects. "Corn is facing harvest pressure and we are seeing benign weather in the Black Sea region," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "It is good news for the crops." Chicago Board of Trade December corn had dropped 0.1 percent to $4.30-1/4 a bushel by 0238 GMT, after hitting a three-year low of $4.30 a bushel. Front-month soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $12.75-1/2 a bushel after touching their lowest since Oct. 16, while December wheat added 0.2 percent to $6.82-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. corn harvest was 59 percent complete by Sunday, surpassing trade expectations, led by progress in the western half of the Corn Belt and Illinois, a weekly crop report from the U.S. Agriculture Department showed Monday. Harvest progress in the world's biggest corn producer jumped 20 percentage points from the previous week, when 39 percent of the crop had been cut. The USDA said the soybean harvest was 77 percent complete by Sunday, up from 63 percent a week earlier and matching the five-year average. SUPPLY & DEMAND REPORT The U.S. government will release its supply and demand forecast for November next week. USDA's October report was scrapped due to the partial shutdown of the U.S. government, the first such cancellation in 147 years. Anecdotal yield results have been largely better than expected and the USDA could lift estimates for crops in next week's report, analysts said. The corn crop already is estimated to be the record large, and the soy crop the fourth largest in history. Still, A shortage of rain in the northern part of Argentina's farm belt continues to impact wheat and has already caused relevant damages to the corn planting area for the 2013/14 season, a local meteorologist said on Monday. The area had abundant rain in October, but some areas still need more water and new precipitation likely won't come until next weekend, the meteorologist said. Strong demand for freshly harvested U.S. corn and soybeans could limit the decline in prices. The USDA on Monday said 83.6 million bushels of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export in the latest reporting week, nearly double the low end of analyst estimates. Corn export inspections totalled 26.5 million bushels, slightly below expectations. Commodity funds sold a net 12,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They sold 3,000 wheat and sold 12,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0238 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 682.25 1.25 +0.18% -2.05% 681.27 40 CBOT corn 430.25 -0.50 -0.12% -2.27% 444.65 29 CBOT soy 1275.50 4.25 +0.33% -2.62% 1298.69 36 CBOT rice $15.36 $0.00 +0.00% -1.13% $15.29 48 WTI crude $98.41 -$0.27 -0.27% +0.57% $101.88 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.378 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.14% USD/AUD 0.954 -0.004 -0.45% -0.87% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)