* Corn falls for 4th day, lowest since Sept. 2010
* U.S. wheat, soybeans near two-week lows
* Rapid harvest weighs on corn, soybeans
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Chicago corn eased for a
fourth straight session on Tuesday to its lowest in three years,
pressured by the rapidly advancing harvest of a record U.S.
crop.
Soybeans edged higher after hitting a near two-week low on
reports of higher-than-expected yields, while wheat ticked up,
taking a breather following three days of declines.
Agricultural markets are likely to remain under pressure as
U.S. corn and soybean supplies hit the market and improved
weather in the Black Sea region lifts wheat crop prospects.
"Corn is facing harvest pressure and we are seeing benign
weather in the Black Sea region," said Ole Houe, an analyst at
Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "It is good news for
the crops."
Chicago Board of Trade December corn had dropped 0.1
percent to $4.30-1/4 a bushel by 0238 GMT, after hitting a
three-year low of $4.30 a bushel.
Front-month soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $12.75-1/2
a bushel after touching their lowest since Oct. 16, while
December wheat added 0.2 percent to $6.82-1/4 a bushel.
The U.S. corn harvest was 59 percent complete by Sunday,
surpassing trade expectations, led by progress in the western
half of the Corn Belt and Illinois, a weekly crop report from
the U.S. Agriculture Department showed Monday.
Harvest progress in the world's biggest corn producer jumped
20 percentage points from the previous week, when 39 percent of
the crop had been cut.
The USDA said the soybean harvest was 77 percent complete by
Sunday, up from 63 percent a week earlier and matching the
five-year average.
SUPPLY & DEMAND REPORT
The U.S. government will release its supply and demand
forecast for November next week. USDA's October report was
scrapped due to the partial shutdown of the U.S. government, the
first such cancellation in 147 years.
Anecdotal yield results have been largely better than
expected and the USDA could lift estimates for crops in next
week's report, analysts said. The corn crop already is estimated
to be the record large, and the soy crop the fourth largest in
history.
Still, A shortage of rain in the northern part of
Argentina's farm belt continues to impact wheat and has already
caused relevant damages to the corn planting area for the
2013/14 season, a local meteorologist said on Monday.
The area had abundant rain in October, but some areas still
need more water and new precipitation likely won't come until
next weekend, the meteorologist said.
Strong demand for freshly harvested U.S. corn and soybeans
could limit the decline in prices.
The USDA on Monday said 83.6 million bushels of U.S.
soybeans were inspected for export in the latest reporting week,
nearly double the low end of analyst estimates. Corn export
inspections totalled 26.5 million bushels, slightly below
expectations.
Commodity funds sold a net 12,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Monday, trade sources said. They sold 3,000 wheat and sold
12,000 soybean contracts.
Prices at 0238 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 682.25 1.25 +0.18% -2.05% 681.27 40
CBOT corn 430.25 -0.50 -0.12% -2.27% 444.65 29
CBOT soy 1275.50 4.25 +0.33% -2.62% 1298.69 36
CBOT rice $15.36 $0.00 +0.00% -1.13% $15.29 48
WTI crude $98.41 -$0.27 -0.27% +0.57% $101.88 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.378 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.14%
USD/AUD 0.954 -0.004 -0.45% -0.87%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
