* Nearby soybeans supported by strong cash market * Gains in corn capped as record U.S. harvest rolls in * U.S. corn harvest 59 pct finished; soybeans 77 pct * Wheat inches higher after near one-month low (Updates with closing prices, adds analyst comments) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Oct 29 U.S. soybean futures rose Tuesday on bargain buying after falling to a near two-week low, coupled with strength in the cash market as the U.S. harvest winds down, traders said. Corn inched higher on short covering after falling to a three-year low while wheat ended nearly unchanged. For soybeans, front months gained against backs in a lackluster trading session. "We still need beans, and the market is still bidding," said Jack Scoville with the Price Futures Group in Chicago. Expectations of a huge South American soy crop hitting the market in early 2014 limited gains in deferred contracts, he added. At the Chicago Board of Trade, November soybeans settled up 7-3/4 cents at $12.79 per bushel after dipping to $12.68, their lowest level since Oct. 16. Soybean oil futures posted the biggest gains of the day on a percentage basis, with the December contract rising 1.5 percent to halt a six-session decline. Soyoil drew support from strength in Malaysian palm oil, which jumped to a seven-month high on fears that thunderstorms in parts of Malaysia could disrupt supplies of the tropical oil. "With palm getting itself overpriced, you've got to question whether you need to be selling the soyoil and the canola," Scoville said. Corn closed modestly higher with the December contract up 1-1/4 cents at $4.32 a bushel, after falling to $4.28-1/4, the lowest spot corn price since September 2010. Field reports continue to imply higher yields for corn and soybeans than the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed in its September supply/demand reports. The government skipped its October report due to the federal shutdown but was scheduled to release updated crop estimates late next week. "The path of least resistance for both corn and beans remains lower, especially as we get closer to that Nov. 8 crop report," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading in Fowler, Indiana. The U.S. corn harvest is now in full swing, with the USDA estimating it was 59 percent complete by Sunday, surpassing trade expectations and showing a 20-point jump from the previous week. "Given the slow start to the season, this indicates just how fast harvest can take place with today's equipment and infrastructure," said Karl Setzer, an analyst with MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. The USDA said the soybean harvest was 77 percent complete by Sunday, up from 63 percent a week earlier and matching the five-year average. Widespread rains expected Wednesday and Thursday in the Midwest will halt harvesting, but dry weather Friday through early next week will give farmers another window to advance in field work, an agricultural meteorologist said. WHEAT EKES OUT HIGHER CLOSE Wheat edged higher on bargain buying after prices fell to a near one-month low. CBOT December wheat settled up 1/4 cent at $6.81-1/4 a bushel after falling to $6.76-1/4, its lowest price since Oct. 1. Gains were limited by warmer, drier weather in the Black Sea region, which has eased worries about lost wheat area after a rain-hampered start to the sowing campaign last month. Rain in Argentina this month, meanwhile, has brought relief to some wheat crops in the run-up to harvesting, although a local meteorologist said on Monday that certain areas still need more water. In its weekly crop progress report, the USDA said planting and emergence rates for the U.S. winter wheat crop were slightly above historical averages, but crop conditions deteriorated, especially in Texas, the No. 5 producer in 2013. Prices at 2:16 p.m. CDT (1916 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 432.00 1.50 0.4% -38.1% CBOT soy 1279.00 7.75 0.6% -9.9% CBOT meal 410.80 -3.90 -0.9% -2.3% CBOT soyoil 40.97 0.61 1.5% -16.7% CBOT wheat 681.25 0.25 0.0% -12.4% CBOT rice 1558.00 22.00 1.4% 4.8% EU wheat 202.00 -0.50 -0.3% -19.3% US crude 98.17 -0.51 -0.5% 6.9% Dow Jones 15,663 94 0.6% 19.5% Gold 1345.29 -6.30 -0.5% -19.7% Euro/dollar 1.3743 -0.0039 -0.3% 4.2% Dollar Index 79.6220 0.3650 0.5% -0.2% Baltic Freight 1551 -68 -4.2% 121.9% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Joseph Radford, Keiron Henderson, Bob Burgdorfer and Matthew Lewis)