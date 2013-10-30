SYDNEY, Oct 30 U.S. wheat futures rose 0.5
percent on Wednesday on bargain hunting after hitting a
one-month low a day earlier, as better growing conditions in the
Black Sea region and Argentina helped offset confirmation of a
deterioration in the U.S. wheat crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.55
percent to $6.85 a bushel, having closed flat on Wednesday.
* November soybeans gained 0.12 percent to $12.80-1/2
a bushel, having firmed 0.6 percent on Monday.
* December corn fell 0.12 percent to $4.31-1/2 a
bushel, having gained 0.3 percent in the previous session.
* Field reports continue to imply higher yields for corn and
soybeans than the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed.
* Planting and emergence rates for the U.S. winter wheat
crop came in above historical averages, but crop conditions
deteriorated, especially in Texas, the No. 5 producer in 2013.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of
major currencies early in Asia on Wednesday as investors further
trimmed bearish positions ahead of the outcome of the Federal
Reserve policy meeting.
* Brent oil futures fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the
previous session's sharp gains, on expectations that fresh
disruptions over the weekend in exports from OPEC member Libya
could be short-lived.
* The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Tuesday after
economic data supported views that the Federal Reserve would
keep its stimulus intact for several months.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0855 Germany Unemployment rate
1000 Euro zone Business climate
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1215 U.S. ADP employment report
1230 U.S. CPI
1300 Germany CPI
1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after two-day
monetary policy meeting
Grains prices at 0026 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 684.50 3.25 +0.48% +0.51% 683.77 45
CBOT corn 431.50 -0.50 -0.12% +0.17% 443.11 33
CBOT soy 1280.00 1.00 +0.08% +0.69% 1294.18 40
CBOT rice $15.40 -$0.07 -0.48% +0.26% $15.29 57
WTI crude $97.61 -$0.59 -0.60% -1.08% $101.53 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.374 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.35%
USD/AUD 0.947 0.000 -0.05% -1.03%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)