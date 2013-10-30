* Wheat edges higher on hopes of demand boost * Soybeans firm as U.S. harvest draws to a close * Corn climbs from three-year low By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 30 U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday, climbing from a near one-month low hit in the previous session, with renewed focus on increased demand for U.S. supplies underpinning gains. Corn edged higher, extending gains into a second straight session even though prices remained not far from a three-year low, while soybeans firmed as the U.S. harvest draws to a close. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat futures rose 0.3 percent to $6.83 a bushel by 0301 GMT, having closed marginally higher on Tuesday when the grain hit a session low of $6.76-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since October 1. Wheat was under pressure in the previous session on reports of better growing conditions in the Black Sea region and Argentina, analysts said. "Yes, it is raining in Argentina but I don't think it will be sufficient enough to improve production so I think you will see some increased demand for U.S. wheat," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Drier weather is forecast for the Black Sea region, easing concerns over potential lost wheat area. November soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $12.83-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent in the previous session. Analysts said the oilseed was drawing support from firmer cash markets as the U.S. harvest draws to a close, though progress is likely to be checked by rains across the Midwest. The USDA said on Monday the soybean harvest was 77 percent complete by Sunday, up from 63 percent a week earlier and matching the five-year average. December corn futures rose 0.2 percent to $4.33 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Tuesday when the grain hit a three-year low of $4.28-1/4 a bushel. The USDA report showed the U.S. corn harvest was 59 percent complete, up from 39 percent a week ago. But wet weather at mid-week will bring harvesting to a halt, an agricultural meteorologist said on Tuesday. Grains prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 683.00 1.75 +0.26% +0.29% 683.72 44 CBOT corn 433.00 1.00 +0.23% +0.52% 443.16 35 CBOT soy 1283.25 4.25 +0.33% +0.94% 1294.28 44 CBOT rice $15.37 -$0.11 -0.71% +0.03% $15.29 56 WTI crude $97.63 -$0.57 -0.58% -1.06% $101.53 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.374 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.34% USD/AUD 0.947 -0.001 -0.08% -1.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)