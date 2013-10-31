SYDNEY, Oct 31 U.S. corn futures held steady on
Thursday but were set for their fourth monthly loss in a row as
prospects of a bumper U.S. crop kept prices mired near
three-year lows.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month corn down 2.4 percent during October.
* November soybeans little changed during October,
having slid 5.5 percent in September.
* December wheat down more than 0.5 percent for the
month, having firmed more than 3.5 percent in September.
* Harvest progress was expected to slow across a broad swath
of the U.S. Midwest during the next few days due to rain, but a
forecaster said drier weather was expected by Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a basket
of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having extended
gains after the Federal Reserve kept its bond-buying stimulus in
place.
* U.S. oil futures extended their move lower for a second
consecutive day on Wednesday after government data showed large
inventory builds.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a
four-day streak of gains after the Federal Reserve said it had a
weaker growth outlook for the economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
N/A Bank of Japan Interest rate decision
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
0700 Germany Import prices
0700 Germany Retail sales
0745 France Consumer spending
1000 Euro zone Inflation
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
Grains prices at 0058 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 674.25 -0.75 -0.11% -1.03% 684.03 33
CBOT corn 430.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.41% 442.09 32
CBOT soy 1273.75 -2.75 -0.22% -0.41% 1292.23 47
CBOT rice $15.30 -$0.01 -0.07% -2.14% $15.32 42
WTI crude $96.56 -$0.21 -0.22% -1.67% $101.17 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.373 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.12%
USD/AUD 0.949 0.001 +0.14% +0.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)