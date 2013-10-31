SYDNEY, Oct 31 U.S. corn futures held steady on Thursday but were set for their fourth monthly loss in a row as prospects of a bumper U.S. crop kept prices mired near three-year lows. FUNDAMENTALS * Front-month corn down 2.4 percent during October. * November soybeans little changed during October, having slid 5.5 percent in September. * December wheat down more than 0.5 percent for the month, having firmed more than 3.5 percent in September. * Harvest progress was expected to slow across a broad swath of the U.S. Midwest during the next few days due to rain, but a forecaster said drier weather was expected by Friday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having extended gains after the Federal Reserve kept its bond-buying stimulus in place. * U.S. oil futures extended their move lower for a second consecutive day on Wednesday after government data showed large inventory builds. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-day streak of gains after the Federal Reserve said it had a weaker growth outlook for the economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) N/A Bank of Japan Interest rate decision 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 0700 Germany Import prices 0700 Germany Retail sales 0745 France Consumer spending 1000 Euro zone Inflation 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Grains prices at 0058 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 674.25 -0.75 -0.11% -1.03% 684.03 33 CBOT corn 430.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.41% 442.09 32 CBOT soy 1273.75 -2.75 -0.22% -0.41% 1292.23 47 CBOT rice $15.30 -$0.01 -0.07% -2.14% $15.32 42 WTI crude $96.56 -$0.21 -0.22% -1.67% $101.17 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.373 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.12% USD/AUD 0.949 0.001 +0.14% +0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)