* Corn near 3-yr low, faces 4th month of decline * Weakness in corn weighs on wheat * Soybeans underpinned by strong export demand (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Chicago corn prices on Thursday looked set for their biggest four-month decline since 2008, down more than 36 percent since July as the harvest of a record U.S. crop boosts global supplies. The weakness in corn was also pressuring wheat, which is falling for a second consecutive session, while soybeans were largely unchanged after two days of gains on strong demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to revise higher its estimates for corn and soybean production with anecdotal evidence of higher yields across the U.S. grain belt. The corn crop is already estimated to be record-sized and the soy crop the fourth largest in history. "Mostly favourable dry weather in the U.S. Midwest helped with the active harvesting of the corn crop, helping expectations of record production to materialise," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "There was strength in the wheat market due to strong overseas demand for U.S. wheat. But the support eventually dissipated as wheat prices were weighed by improving prospects for the U.S. 2014 hard red winter wheat crop." The U.S. corn harvest was 59 percent complete by Sunday, surpassing trade expectations, led by progress in the western half of the Corn Belt and Illinois, according to a weekly crop report from the USDA issued on Monday. Harvest progress was expected to slow across a broad swath of the U.S. Midwest during the next few days due to rain, but a forecaster said drier weather by Friday will allow farmers to quickly resume their combining. USDA REPORT NEXT WEEK The U.S. government will release its supply and demand forecast for November next week. The USDA's October report was scrapped due to the partial shutdown of the U.S. government, the first such cancellation in 147 years. On Thursday, Chicago Board of Trade December corn had gained 0.3 percent to $4.31-1/2 a bushel by 0305 GMT, trading near Tuesday's three-year low of $4.28-1/4 a bushel. Front-month soybeans were largely unchanged at $12.87-1/4 a bushel, while December wheat gave up 0.2 percent to $6.73-1/2 a bushel. For the month, soybeans are largely unchanged after losing almost 10 percent in September, while wheat is down less than 0.8 percent, giving up some of last month's gains. The soybean market is being underpinned by strong global demand led by China, the world's top importer. "Large purchases of U.S. soybeans by countries such as Russia, China and Taiwan helped to outweigh seasonal harvest pressure," said Tan. Wheat futures faced additional pressure from India's decision to slash the minimum price for its supplies on the export market. India has cut the floor price for exports of wheat from government warehouses by 13 percent to $260 a tonne, a government source said on Wednesday, in a move to boost stalled shipments from the world's second-biggest producer of the grain. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn in the week to Oct. 15, regulatory data released on Wednesday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. Prices at 0305 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 673.50 -1.50 -0.22% -1.10% 683.40 32 CBOT corn 431.50 1.25 +0.29% +0.17% 443.11 35 CBOT soy 1275.00 -1.50 -0.12% +0.29% 1294.01 48 CBOT rice $15.29 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.46% $15.28 42 WTI crude $96.56 -$0.21 -0.22% -1.67% $101.17 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.373 -$0.008 -0.57% -0.53% USD/AUD 0.950 -0.008 -0.86% -1.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)