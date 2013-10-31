* Corn near 3-yr low, faces 4th month of decline
* Weakness in corn weighs on wheat
* Soybeans underpinned by strong export demand
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Chicago corn prices on
Thursday looked set for their biggest four-month decline since
2008, down more than 36 percent since July as the harvest of a
record U.S. crop boosts global supplies.
The weakness in corn was also pressuring wheat, which is
falling for a second consecutive session, while soybeans were
largely unchanged after two days of gains on strong demand.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to revise
higher its estimates for corn and soybean production with
anecdotal evidence of higher yields across the U.S. grain belt.
The corn crop is already estimated to be record-sized and
the soy crop the fourth largest in history.
"Mostly favourable dry weather in the U.S. Midwest helped
with the active harvesting of the corn crop, helping
expectations of record production to materialise," said Vanessa
Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"There was strength in the wheat market due to strong
overseas demand for U.S. wheat. But the support eventually
dissipated as wheat prices were weighed by improving prospects
for the U.S. 2014 hard red winter wheat crop."
The U.S. corn harvest was 59 percent complete by Sunday,
surpassing trade expectations, led by progress in the western
half of the Corn Belt and Illinois, according to a weekly crop
report from the USDA issued on Monday.
Harvest progress was expected to slow across a broad swath
of the U.S. Midwest during the next few days due to rain, but a
forecaster said drier weather by Friday will allow farmers to
quickly resume their combining.
USDA REPORT NEXT WEEK
The U.S. government will release its supply and demand
forecast for November next week. The USDA's October report was
scrapped due to the partial shutdown of the U.S. government, the
first such cancellation in 147 years.
On Thursday, Chicago Board of Trade December corn had
gained 0.3 percent to $4.31-1/2 a bushel by 0305 GMT, trading
near Tuesday's three-year low of $4.28-1/4 a bushel.
Front-month soybeans were largely unchanged at
$12.87-1/4 a bushel, while December wheat gave up 0.2
percent to $6.73-1/2 a bushel.
For the month, soybeans are largely unchanged after losing
almost 10 percent in September, while wheat is down less than
0.8 percent, giving up some of last month's gains.
The soybean market is being underpinned by strong global
demand led by China, the world's top importer.
"Large purchases of U.S. soybeans by countries such as
Russia, China and Taiwan helped to outweigh seasonal harvest
pressure," said Tan.
Wheat futures faced additional pressure from India's
decision to slash the minimum price for its supplies on the
export market.
India has cut the floor price for exports of wheat from
government warehouses by 13 percent to $260 a tonne, a
government source said on Wednesday, in a move to boost stalled
shipments from the world's second-biggest producer of the grain.
Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT
corn in the week to Oct. 15, regulatory data released on
Wednesday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position
in soybeans.
Prices at 0305 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 673.50 -1.50 -0.22% -1.10% 683.40 32
CBOT corn 431.50 1.25 +0.29% +0.17% 443.11 35
CBOT soy 1275.00 -1.50 -0.12% +0.29% 1294.01 48
CBOT rice $15.29 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.46% $15.28 42
WTI crude $96.56 -$0.21 -0.22% -1.67% $101.17 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.373 -$0.008 -0.57% -0.53%
USD/AUD 0.950 -0.008 -0.86% -1.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)