* Corn off 3-yr low but facing 4th straight monthly drop * Market awaits three weeks of USDA export data * Soybeans underpinned by export demand, palm oil highs (Updates prices, comments with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Chicago corn prices rose on Thursday to pull away from a three-year low as operators adjusted positions before closely watched U.S. export data. Weakened by harvesting of what is set to be a record U.S. crop, corn prices are still on course for a fourth straight monthly drop. But caution ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's export data, which will compile three weeks of figures, helped steady the market, traders said. Chicago Board of Trade December corn was up 0.9 percent to $4.34 a bushel by 1206 GMT, still within sight of Tuesday's three-year low of $4.28-1/4 a bushel. "Maize is looking a bit stronger today, people are saying there is some short-covering before the export data," a European trader said. To bring its reporting up to date after a recent government shutdown, the USDA will issue total export sales for the weeks ended Oct. 10, 17 and 24 on Thursday at 1230 GMT. Operators will also be looking at the soybean export figures for confirmation of strong demand, which has helped the oilseed shake off harvest pressure. Front-month soybeans added 0.8 percent to $12.98-1/4 a bushel. For the month, soybeans are largely unchanged after losing almost 10 percent in September. Soybeans were also supported by a one-year high on Thursday for palm oil futures on production concerns in Asia. But supply pressure in corn and soy could reassert itself next week when the USDA is expected to revise upwards its estimates for corn and soybean production after anecdotal evidence of higher yields across the U.S. grain belt. The corn crop is already estimated to be record-sized and the soy crop the fourth largest in history. CBOT December wheat edged up 0.25 percent to $6.75-1/4 a bushel as it continued to consolidate below a four-month high set last week. Corn has anchored wheat this week and offset brisk demand that had helped wheat rally in the past month. "We had repeatedly pointed out that the increase in the wheat price had feet of clay because low corn prices meant that demand was likely to experience substitution effects," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. India's decision to slash the minimum price for its supplies on the export market has also dented export sentiment by raising the prospect of greater competition for U.S. wheat. * Prices as of 1206 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 675.25 0.25 +0.04 CBOT corn 434.00 3.75 +0.87 CBOT soy 1298.25 10.75 +0.83 Paris wheat 203.25 1.50 +0.74 Paris maize 168.00 -0.25 -0.15 Paris rape 370.00 2.25 +0.61 WTI crude oil 96.48 -0.29 -0.30 Euro/dlr 1.36 -0.69 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Editing by Joseph Radford and Keiron Henderson)