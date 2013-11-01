SYDNEY, Nov 1 U.S. corn futures held steady on Friday near a three-year low, weighed down by the prospect of a bumper U.S. crop and set for the biggest weekly loss in seven weeks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December front-month corn down more than 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss since mid-September. * December wheat down nearly 3.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly slide since August 9. * November soybeans down 1.5 percent for the week, the first weekly loss in three. * Traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase its crop estimates in a monthly production report on Nov. 8. * The corn crop is estimated to be a record size, while the soy crop is seen as the fourth largest in history. * China and other big grain importers embarked on a corn and soybean buying spree during the U.S. government's 16-day partial shutdown this month. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day drop in over six months as a shock slowdown in inflation piled pressure on the European Central Bank to further stimulate the economy. * Brent crude futures dropped more than $1 on Thursday, reversing the previous session's gains, as traders booked profits and turned their focus to the end of the U.S. refinery maintenance season, which is expected to boost demand for U.S. crude. * U.S. stocks finished lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's statement the day before added to investors' anxiety about the timing of a pullback in its stimulus program. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI 0145 China HSBC final manufacturing PMI 0500 India HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 667.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.11% 684.51 27 CBOT corn 428.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.46% 441.27 29 CBOT soy 1266.00 -0.25 -0.02% -0.59% 1277.28 42 CBOT rice $15.12 $0.01 +0.07% -1.24% $15.29 37 WTI crude $96.31 -$0.07 -0.07% -0.48% $100.89 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.356 -$0.002 -0.14% -1.25% USD/AUD 0.946 0.000 -0.02% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)