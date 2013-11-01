* Corn flat, mired in weekly loss due to hopes for bumper US
crop
* Soybeans firm on brisk exports
* Wheat down on week as production concerns ease
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 1 U.S. corn futures were flat on
Friday near a three-year low as expectations of a bumper U.S.
crop continued to weigh, putting the grain on course for its
biggest weekly loss in nearly two months.
Soybeans firmed for the third session out of four on brisk
exports but was set to record a weekly loss of nearly 1.5
percent, while wheat was poised to record its biggest weekly
slide since early August.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn was unchanged
at $4.28-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on
Thursday when the grain hit a three-year low of $4.27 a bushel.
It is on track to lose around 2.6 percent for the week, its
biggest weekly fall since the week of Sept. 13.
Corn has come under sustained pressure in recent days on the
progress of the U.S. harvest, which has raised market
expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will
increase its production estimate in its next monthly report on
November 8.
"Better-than-expected U.S. corn export sales last week
supported values, but forecasts that the current U.S. corn
harvest will produce more than 14 billion bushels of grain, and
therefore allow a massive rebound in U.S. corn inventories this
year, continues to hang over the market," said Luke Mathews,
commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The corn crop is already estimated to be record-sized.
The International Grains Council raised its forecast for
global 2013/14 corn output by 5 million tonnes.
Corn sales during the U.S. government's 16-day partial
shutdown totaled 4,555,500 tonnes for the 2013/14 season, nearly
twice as large as the high end of trade estimates.
November soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $12.69-1/2 a
bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session.
Traders said the gains were being underpinned by export
demand, shrugging off downward pressure from expectations that
the USDA will increase its production forecast.
Soybean export sales for 2013/14 were 4.7 million tonnes,
topping estimates.
China, the world's largest buyer of soybeans, bought nearly
half of the soy (2,112,300 tonnes), and there was a large sale
of 550,800 tonnes to an unknown destination.
December wheat was unchanged but is set to be down
nearly 3.5 percent for the week, its biggest slide since early
August.
Wheat has come under pressure this week as production
concerns in Argentina and the Black Sea region eased.
Grains prices at 0248 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 667.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.11% 684.51 27
CBOT corn 428.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.46% 441.27 29
CBOT soy 1269.50 3.25 +0.26% -0.31% 1277.39 45
CBOT rice $15.14 $0.03 +0.20% -1.11% $15.30 37
WTI crude $96.25 -$0.13 -0.13% -0.54% $100.89 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.356 -$0.003 -0.20% -1.31%
USD/AUD 0.946 0.000 +0.00% -0.21%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)