SYDNEY, Nov 4 U.S. corn futures fell for a
fourth consecutive session on Monday to linger near a three-year
low as expectations for a bumper crop dragged on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.1
percent to $4.26-3/4 a bushel, having eased 0.2 percent in the
previous session when the grain touched a three-year low of
$4.25-3/4 a bushel.
* January soybeans were little changed at $12.52-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 1.2 percent on Friday.
* According to preliminary results of a Reuters poll, most
analysts are pegging this season's corn crop at a record 13.8
billion bushels or more. The previous record crop was the 13.1
billion bushels produced four years ago.
* Trade sources said Informa Economics on Friday pegged 2013
U.S. corn production at 14.223 billion bushels.
* USDA attache in China forecast Chinese corn production in
the 2013/14 marketing season at 210 million tonnes, 1 million
tonnes lower than the last official USDA estimate but still a
record crop.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro languished at two-week lows early in Asia on
Monday, having suffered its biggest drop in over a year last
week as expectations grew the European Central Bank will be
forced to cut interest rates to shore up growth.
* Brent oil fell sharply on Friday, tumbling by nearly $3 a
barrel, and settling at its lowest point since early July,
narrowing its premium to U.S. crude in heavy selling.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday after surprisingly strong
manufacturing data overshadowed expectations that the Federal
Reserve might reduce stimulus earlier than expected.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI
0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI
0930 Euro zone Sentix index
1445 U.S. ISM-New York business activity
1500 U.S. Factory orders
Grains prices at 0102 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 667.25 -0.50 -0.07% -0.04% 684.98 27
CBOT corn 426.75 -0.50 -0.12% -0.35% 440.35 23
CBOT soy 1252.50 1.00 +0.08% -1.09% 1275.42 31
CBOT rice $15.16 $0.10 +0.63% +0.36% $15.28 42
WTI crude $94.59 -$0.02 -0.02% -1.86% $100.53 22
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.350 $0.001 +0.10% -0.62%
USD/AUD 0.949 0.005 +0.51% +0.29%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)