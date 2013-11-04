SYDNEY, Nov 4 U.S. corn futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday to linger near a three-year low as expectations for a bumper crop dragged on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.26-3/4 a bushel, having eased 0.2 percent in the previous session when the grain touched a three-year low of $4.25-3/4 a bushel. * January soybeans were little changed at $12.52-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.2 percent on Friday. * According to preliminary results of a Reuters poll, most analysts are pegging this season's corn crop at a record 13.8 billion bushels or more. The previous record crop was the 13.1 billion bushels produced four years ago. * Trade sources said Informa Economics on Friday pegged 2013 U.S. corn production at 14.223 billion bushels. * USDA attache in China forecast Chinese corn production in the 2013/14 marketing season at 210 million tonnes, 1 million tonnes lower than the last official USDA estimate but still a record crop. MARKET NEWS * The euro languished at two-week lows early in Asia on Monday, having suffered its biggest drop in over a year last week as expectations grew the European Central Bank will be forced to cut interest rates to shore up growth. * Brent oil fell sharply on Friday, tumbling by nearly $3 a barrel, and settling at its lowest point since early July, narrowing its premium to U.S. crude in heavy selling. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday after surprisingly strong manufacturing data overshadowed expectations that the Federal Reserve might reduce stimulus earlier than expected. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 0930 Euro zone Sentix index 1445 U.S. ISM-New York business activity 1500 U.S. Factory orders Grains prices at 0102 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 667.25 -0.50 -0.07% -0.04% 684.98 27 CBOT corn 426.75 -0.50 -0.12% -0.35% 440.35 23 CBOT soy 1252.50 1.00 +0.08% -1.09% 1275.42 31 CBOT rice $15.16 $0.10 +0.63% +0.36% $15.28 42 WTI crude $94.59 -$0.02 -0.02% -1.86% $100.53 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.350 $0.001 +0.10% -0.62% USD/AUD 0.949 0.005 +0.51% +0.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)