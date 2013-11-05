SYDNEY, Nov 5 U.S. corn futures fell for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday to trade near a three-year low, depressed by expectations for a record U.S. crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn slipped 0.18 percent to $4.25-1/2 a bushel, having earlier hit a session low of $4.25-1/4 a bushel, matching a three-year low hit on Monday * January soybeans were little changed at $12.57-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Monday. * December wheat was also steady at $6.62-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Monday. * The corn harvest was 73 percent complete as of Sunday, the USDA said, exceeding analysts' expectations. * The U.S. soybean harvest was 86 percent finished, slightly below analysts' forecasts. * Analysts are expecting the USDA report to peg the U.S. corn crop at 14.003 billion bushels, according to the average of 27 estimates in a Reuters poll. MARKET NEWS * The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday, having bounced off a seven-week low on the back of improving euro zone data, but talk of a rate cut this week should curb demand for the common currency. * Brent crude futures rose on Monday, recovering after falling to a four-month low on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, as traders bought back short positions to take profits on the early drop. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday in light trading volume as investors were reluctant to make big bets with S&P 500 index just below the all-time closing high. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI 1000 Euro zone Producer prices 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence Grains prices at 0127 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 662.50 -0.25 -0.04% -0.79% 684.97 23 CBOT corn 425.50 -0.75 -0.18% -0.41% 439.56 22 CBOT soy 1257.25 0.75 +0.06% +0.46% 1274.18 34 CBOT rice $15.15 $0.00 +0.03% +0.53% $15.27 48 WTI crude $94.81 $0.19 +0.20% +0.21% $100.25 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.351 $0.000 -0.03% +0.18% USD/AUD 0.950 -0.001 -0.06% +0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)