SYDNEY, Nov 5 U.S. corn futures fell for a fifth
consecutive session on Tuesday to trade near a three-year low,
depressed by expectations for a record U.S. crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn slipped 0.18
percent to $4.25-1/2 a bushel, having earlier hit a session low
of $4.25-1/4 a bushel, matching a three-year low hit on Monday
* January soybeans were little changed at $12.57-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Monday.
* December wheat was also steady at $6.62-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Monday.
* The corn harvest was 73 percent complete as of Sunday, the
USDA said, exceeding analysts' expectations.
* The U.S. soybean harvest was 86 percent finished, slightly
below analysts' forecasts.
* Analysts are expecting the USDA report to peg the U.S.
corn crop at 14.003 billion bushels, according to the average of
27 estimates in a Reuters poll.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday,
having bounced off a seven-week low on the back of improving
euro zone data, but talk of a rate cut this week should curb
demand for the common currency.
* Brent crude futures rose on Monday, recovering after
falling to a four-month low on weaker-than-expected U.S.
economic data, as traders bought back short positions to take
profits on the early drop.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday in light trading volume
as investors were reluctant to make big bets with S&P 500 index
just below the all-time closing high.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI
1000 Euro zone Producer prices
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
Grains prices at 0127 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 662.50 -0.25 -0.04% -0.79% 684.97 23
CBOT corn 425.50 -0.75 -0.18% -0.41% 439.56 22
CBOT soy 1257.25 0.75 +0.06% +0.46% 1274.18 34
CBOT rice $15.15 $0.00 +0.03% +0.53% $15.27 48
WTI crude $94.81 $0.19 +0.20% +0.21% $100.25 24
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.351 $0.000 -0.03% +0.18%
USD/AUD 0.950 -0.001 -0.06% +0.70%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)